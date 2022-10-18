Designer Sabitha Dixit presents Sabs Sarees Saree Exhibition in Bengaluru this weekend

Looking for saris to get through the festivities? Designer Sabitha Dixit presents the Sabs Sarees Saree Exhibition this weekend. Expect almost 200 pieces, mostly including the designer’s signature floral Organza saris with crochet borders, satin silk saris in floral prints, Kerala cotton saris, and georgette ruffle saris.

If you want easy-to-drape saris, keep an eye out for the lightweight shimmer net saris. Apart from these, the exhibition will also carry a curation of unique, handpicked saris.

₹500 onwards. October 15-19, 11 am. At Elita Promenade, J. P. Nagar. Details: +919481456111.

E-mail: prattusa@newindianexpress

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa