Music band Retronome to perform Michael Jackson covers at Hard Rock Cafe in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based, acclaimed music cover band Retronome is set to bring a delightful evening for pop lovers in the city. The sextet will perform this Saturday at the popular cafe and bar Hard Rock Café in Whitefield. Their setlist for the evening will comprise covers of the music of none other than the King of Pop – Michael Jackson.

The sextet Retronome consists of Chris Avinash and Trinity D'Souza on lead guitars and rhythm, Riccha Paul on vocals, Ryan Colaco on drums and percussions, Saggy on bass guitars and vocals, and Uday Jose on keyboards and vocals. The band generally performs covers of Bollywood, English, and South Indian music, majorly of songs from the retro era.

₹750++ upwards. October 29, 9 pm. At Hard Rock Cafe, Whitefield. Tickets available online

E-mail: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa