3 Halloween special events in Bengaluru to look out for

Halloween Day is just arounthe corner! Although the festival traces its origin back to q8an ancient Celtic tradition, it is now celebrated across the globe. Bengaluru, too, is all geared up for the festival. Here is our pick of the three best events in town to commemorate the occasion.

Bollywood Crypt’s Horror movie screening

Bollywood Crypt – an organisation that aims at promoting underrated Indian and South Asian films of the horror, fantasy, and science fiction genre – is set to host a film screening in town. To honour the renowned horror filmmakers Ramsay Brothers, they will present the world premiere screening the iconic horror film Veerana. The film will be screened for the first time fully restored from the original negative into a 2K format. Other Asian films, of the same genre, will also be exhibited on this occasion.

Raising a toast to the cinephiles, famed Bollywood film historian and author Dhruv Somani will take the audience on a journey of Indian supernatural movies from the 1940s to the 2000s. Deepak Ramsay, director of the legendary film Aatma, will be present as the guest of honour. Adding to the excitement, there will also be a live performance by electronic artist Hemanth Sreekumar at the event.

₹750. October 29, 5 pm. At Suchitra Cinema Academy. Details: Tickets available online

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

In association with Sunset Cinema Club, Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore is hosting a movie screening night on Sunday. There will be an open-air screening of the film ‘Zombieland’. The setup will also have beverages and food stalls to indulge in while enjoying the screening.

₹899 for two. October 30, 7 pm. At Domlur. Details: 9902000118

Hard Rock Cafe

To celebrate the spooky season of Halloween, city-based boy band Nikhil Vai Collective will perform covers of songs from American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons. The concert will take place this Saturday at Bengaluru's popular cafe and bar Hard Rock Cafe.

₹1,000++. October 29, 9 pm. At St. Marks Road. Details: 8041242222

