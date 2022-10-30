Wondering where to go, this Halloween? Check out this list of parties in Bengaluru

The wait to dress up in your favourite villain-y costumes is finally over. The spookiest night of the year is just a day away and as a treat, we bring you the best of Bengaluru’s Halloween parties that are certainly not to be missed. Whether you want to party the night away or just want another excuse to dress up, check out this curation of Halloween parties happening around town.

Let your masks down

CentiGrade and Gawky Goose are hosting their most-awaited Halloween bash, Trick Or Treat, this Monday. Enjoy a musical night as Jonas Monteiro, singer and songwriter from Goa promises a good mix of hip-hop, ’80s music, country and classic rock among others. The musician will also share the stage with DJ Rohit for the night. Entry free. October 31, 7 pm. At Gawky Goose, Wind Tunnel Road.

What a view!

Indulge in well-crafted concoctions and a beautiful night view at Skydeck by Sherlock’s. Promising one-of-a-kind Halloween experiences and a happening party scene, Skydeck’s Angels and Demons will admit only those registered on their exclusive guestlist. The party will feature DJ Martin Dsouza, who specialises in interweaving different styles of music together, and Dj Vicky who will play the best of Bollywood and commercial tunes. Entry free. October 31, 8 pm. At Skydeck, MG Road.

Slay your look

BHive Pub’s Halloween night offers a lot more than just music and a spooky-themed party scene. That’s right! For those arriving in costumes, look out, you might just win the best dressed and receive a special prize for the same. The event also features live face painting at the venue and the pub will offer free and unlimited spooky shooters for ladies. Rs 499 upwards. October 31, 8 pm. At BHive Pub, Koramangala.

