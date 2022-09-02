Here are seven events to notch up your weekend

Laughter therapy

Having repeated the cycle of love and loss a little too many times, Anand Rathnam is now con-

vinced that he knows life better than anyone. The comedian is now using those life experiences to crack some rib-tickling jokes. Join the civil engi-neer-turned-stand-up comedian for an evening filled with observational comedy. ₹199. September 3, 6 pm. At Drunkling Comedy Club, Koramangala.

Anand Rathnam

Lights, camera, action

Taramandal is an award winning play adapted from Patol Babu Film Star — a short story by Satyajit Ray. Faithful to the character of Patol Babu, the dramedy travels between the present and past moments of Patol and his failed ambition to become a serious actor. This iconic play by Neel Chaudhuri celebrates everyday heroism, even as life takes over. ₹300. September 4, 3.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. Details: 41242879

A scene from the play

String theory

Violinist Sarah MeeRan Cave and sitarist Saleh Mirsaeedi come together for an acoustic session.Tempos of Illumination is a unique blend of Persian, Western classical, and Eastern traditional music. Indulge in an evening of unique musical nuances, offering a journey to the deserts of Iran, hills of India, and beyond. ₹499 upwards. September 3, 7.30 pm. At Natakvalas Performance Arts, Koramangala.

Details: 9449487190

Sarah MeeRan Cave

One plate full

Enjoy the biggest buffet in town that begins at your table and ends with your favorite sweet treats. If you haven't already made up your mind about where to begin then how about starting with a wide range of chaats and appetizers. Pair the most lavish buffet in town with beers starting at just ₹999. Ongoing. At The Big Barbeque, Marathahalli. Details: 8880807878

Buffet at The Big Barbeque

Bottoms up

Do you want to make the absolute most of our party vibes? Get ready to choose from our many exciting offers at the city’s hottest Bollywood-themed pub. Enjoy sizzling food, impeccable hospitality and mind-blowing offers like unlimited cocktails. ₹1 upwards. Ongoing.At The Big Baadshaah, Marathahalli.Details: 9606115362

Interiors of The Big Baadshaah

Bride tribe

Mine N Yours Wedding Show — a two-day wedding expo will feature the country’s top designers, jewellers, stunning home decor brands and much more. Brands from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur and Indore will showcase their latest collections. Entry free. September 3 & 4. At Taj West End, Race Course Road. Details: 66605660

Sway to the beat

If you’ve ever been fascinated by the riveting art form of belly dance, Tarantismo is hosting an introductory foundation course where they teach you the origins, nuances, music and postures of belly dancing. The workshop will cover all the fundamental movement patterns of the art form. ₹3,250. September 6, 7.30 pm. At Swingers Studio, Koramangala. Details: 8296454442