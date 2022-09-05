The Bangalore School of Music presents an evening of French choral music

Promising a feast for classical music lovers in Bengaluru, The Bangalore School of Music presents their upcoming choral concert by choir ensembles The Bangalore Men and Cappella led by conductor Jonas Olsson at the heritage St. Marks Cathedral this Sunday. They will showcase one of the most celebrated pieces from the French Choral repertoire – the Requiem by Gabriel Faure.

“The Requiem is really a mass for hope, peace, and solace – and not at all a bombastic depiction of death in its most brutal form. Fauré has composed his work in a very ethereal manner, giving us music that is melodious and soothing for both the ear and the soul,” said Jonas Olsson.

Apart from the Requiem, the choirs will also perform Cantique de Jean Racine and the Messe Basse. The former is sung in French in an arrangement for all-male voices. Jonas said, "It was written by Fauré when he was 19 years old – as part of a composition contest that he won! Soft and mellow in style, it is often performed together with his Requiem. The Messe Basse is a short setting of the mass text in Latin written in 1907." The Messe Basse is a composition for female voices, accompanied by an organ.

But what is that one thing that makes this concert unmissable? "The opportunity to hear amazing choral music in a splendid setting, performed by two of India's top choirs and a brilliant accompanist," said Jonas. All-male voices ensemble The Bangalore Men consists of 20 singers and focuses on Western classical music, from eras ranging between medieval music and contemporary. On the other hand, the 22-member-strong Cappella Bangalore is an all-female voices choir founded in 2019. The choir will be joined by acclaimed pianist (and head of piano department at The Bangalore School of Music) Rebecca Thomas Colaco and soloists Som Mendegar (baritone) and Anisha Chandy (soprano).

Entry free. On September 11, 6 pm. At St Mark’s Cathedral, MG Road.