Foxtrot Marathahalli presents Foxy Fridays with musical band, The Purpose in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based gastropub Foxtrot Marathahalli brings to you Foxy Fridays with the city-based musical band, The Purpose this Friday. Formed in 2018, the band's music is an acoustical fusion of commercial Bollywood and Sufi music. So, expect a night of unique renditions and mashups of the most popular Bollywood numbers along with Hindi retro and Sufi-rock music.

The lineup consists of Adityaveer Singh on guitars and vocals in the lead, Girish Gowardhan on drums and percussion, Sanjay RS on the keyboard, and Akash on the bass guitar. When asked what sets their music apart from the other bands in the city, Adityaveer said, "We have been very experimental since our inception. Versatility is the key to our performance. From country (music) to retro covers, we explore more than just Bollywood fusion."

Entry free. On September 9. At 8 pm. At Foxtrot Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road. Details: +919108136001.