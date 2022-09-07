Learn the art of Sushi-making in Bengaluru this weekend

When we talk about Asian cuisine, one of the first dishes that come to our minds is the classic Japanese delicacy sushi! But have you ever wondered what the process of making it must be like? This weekend in Bengaluru, pan-Asian restaurant Mamagoto presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn the craft of making sushi with finesse.

But what exactly can the participants expect from this workshop? Mamagoto Community Manager Bintesh Kumar said, "Guided by our trained chefs, you can master the art of making sushi from scratch. You will learn the essentials of making sushi from seasoning rice and toasting the nori to balancing flavour profiles and rolling. After the workshop, you can relish the sushi you have hand-rolled yourself. With the advice you gather from our chefs, there is no reason why you won’t be able to recreate this Japanese favourite at home."

The workshop not just intends to teach how to make sushi – you can also get all your questions regarding sushi clarified. Apart from the interactive learning session, there will also be a display of a range of sushis by the restaurant like California Sushi with Crab Sticks, Caterpillar, Crispy Kale & Chives Uramaki, and Ebi Tempura.

Entry free. On September 11, 11 am. At Mamagoto, HAL 2nd Stage. Details: +918884498760.