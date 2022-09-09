Jodi House Party, British high-tea and Mandala workshop, here's a list of all the events happening in Bengaluru

Party time

Popular handcrafted clothing brand Jodi, comes to the city to host the Jodi House Party, a pop-up that will see other conscious labels, such as Kai (clay and embroidered jewellery), setting up shop as well. One can also expect some great food stalls by names like House of Sapor and Cafe Plume. Entry free, September 10, 2 pm. At The Courtyard Community, Shantinagar

Shake a leg

Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar will host the first edition of Core, an event that will see a series of popular artistes from across the world taking to the turntables. The first installment will kick off with the well-known VJ-turnedDJ, Nikhil Chinappa, who will dish up some techno beats. ₹499. September 9, 7 pm. At Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar, St Marks Road. Details: 9620347095

Pour the tea

Cafe and patisserie, Delistic, has launched a high-tea menu. Curated by Chef Vandana Konidala, one can expect a British-style experience with cake stands weighed down by pretty pastries and finger sandwiches, apart from a range of exquisite teas and other beverages to choose from. The high tea needs to be booked six hours in advance. ₹900 upwards. Ongoing. At St Marks Road. Details: 8971552277

Have a laugh

Weekends are fun and with Shankar Chugani performing, you know that you have the perfect opportunity for a whole-hearted laughter session. The city’s very own comedian takes the stage at Cafe Reset for a set that will combine some of his old and new jokes. Joining him are Anand Rathnam, Sandipan Mukherjee, Sautham Govindan, Joteen Patro and Gaurav Madaan. ₹199 upwards. September 11, 7.30 pm. At Koramangala. Details: 6360654040

Pulling strings

The Indian Haat Festival hosts a live puppet show, with intriguing stories, a dramatic plot and interesting

music by trained puppeteers. This performance is sure to be a favourite with everyone. Free entry, September 11, 5 pm. At Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road. Details: 22261816

The beat goes on

NK Production and M6 Music bring DJ Tasnneem to Kitty Ko for Redroom Fridays. The artiste plays a mix of jazz, nu-disco and deep house, among others. The event will also feature DJs such as Off Clocks, SYLV3R, ArtBlot and RTG. ₹499 upwards. September 9, 7 pm. At The Lalit Ashok, Kumara Krupa Road. Details: 68177777

The inner circle

Chaos Doodles hosts the country’s biggest DIY Mandala workshop series — The Inspire India Tour. Attend this three-hour workshop to create your own masterpiece and learn about the history of symbols and mandalas. ₹2,780 upwards. September 11, 10.50 am. At Vervenest Technologies Private Limited, Indiranagar. Details: 9777050024