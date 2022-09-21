Embassy’s BLVD Club presents 'Indian Folk Art Workshop' in Bengaluru

From prehistoric cave paintings to post-modern pop art, art has always been an integral part of human existence. Widely believed to be the most healing medium of self-expression, art provides a safe space for artists to traverse their own creativity. Taking cues, Embassy’s BLVD Club is hosting the Indian Folk Art Workshop in association with Madcap Workshops this Saturday.

There are over 50 folk art forms in India, most of which are more than 3,000 years old. Their survival has always depended on small communities passing the knowledge down generations. One such art form is the Madhubani painting, which has its origin in Bihar. The workshop will explore the history of the art form, the motifs used in it, and the various substrates on which it can be done. Experienced Bharatanatyam dancer and artist Priya Satish will also join the workshop as a mentor.

₹1,999++ per person. On September 24, 3 pm. At Embassy Boulevard, Yelahanka.