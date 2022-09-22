Whether you are craving for comedy or some Vietnamese delicasies, our pick of events has you covered
From Kanan Gill's new show — Is this it? to Vietnamese pop-up at Hotel Royal Orchid, here is a variety of events to attend in Bengaluru this week
Sneak peek
After successful outings in Jaipur, Goa, Indore and other cities, the Indian Sneaker Festival is all set to make its Bengaluru debut. On a mission to widen the streetwear market, the festival brings a bunch of homegrown streetwear and sneaker brands like Six5six, Bomaachi and Dead Bear to the city. ₹499. September 25, 2 pm. At Bira Tap Room, Koramangala. Details: 41252456
In the limelight
Natya & STEM Dance Kampni returns with its offline series, Kampni Kutcheri. The series will feature MD Pallavi and Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy in Desdemona Roopakam, a concert theatre piece centred on the character of Desdemona in Shakespeare’s Othello. The performance will showcase a blend of musical scores, dramatic scenes and spoken word poetry. ₹99. September 25, 5.30 pm. At Natya STEM Studio, Malleshwaram. Details: 23348645
Saigon sojourn
Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore hosts a Vietnamese pop-up at their all-day dining restaurant, Limelight. A part of their Sunday brunch, the pop-up will feature a variety of Vietnamese dishes including Pomelo and Shrimp Salad, Bok Choy Soup, Ho Chi Minh City Style Street Pizza with Rice Paper and Pandan Leaf Flavoured Panna Cotta. ₹1,600++. September 25. At Old Airport Road. Details: 41783000
Funny bone
Award-winning comedian, Kanan Gill, is back in the city with his new show — Is this it? The artiste kick-started his career in comedy with Pretentious Movie Reviews in 2014. Soon, his sketch comedy was featured on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Catch his quick-witted social commentary and trend-informed observational jokes live this weekend. ₹1,299. September 24 and 25. At Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur. Details: 25359680
Dance of divinity
Ahuti — the production featuring a blend of Sri Lanka’s kandyan dance and India’s odissi — makes a stop in the city before heading on a world tour. Designed and choreographed by Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and The Chitrasena Dance Company, the event intends to create a rhythmic dialogue with an array of musical performances. ₹500. September 25, 7 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Details: 23445810
God in the details
This Tuesday, Quiver Productions presents a production of the acclaimed play God of Carnage. Originally written in French by Yasmina Reza, this play was translated into English by Christopher Hampton. The story revolves around two sets of parents who meet to discuss their quarrelling sons. But their negotiation takes a different turn. ₹300. September 27-29, 7.30 pm. At The Alliance Francaise, Vasanthnagar. Details: 7899562404
Print perfect
Raintree strore brings back the fusion wear brand Chidiyaa to the city. The thoughtfully curated pop-up will feature the label’s signature collection of hand-block prints on cotton, linen and mulmul. Shop for sarees, kurtas, maxi and mini dresses, blouses and shirts. Entry free. September 23 and 24. At Sankey Road, Kumara Park East. Details: 22354396