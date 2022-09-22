Whether you are craving for comedy or some Vietnamese delicasies, our pick of events has you covered

Sneak peek

After successful outings in Jaipur, Goa, Indore and other cities, the Indian Sneaker Festival is all set to make its Bengaluru debut. On a mission to widen the streetwear market, the festival brings a bunch of homegrown streetwear and sneaker brands like Six5six, Bomaachi and Dead Bear to the city. ₹499. September 25, 2 pm. At Bira Tap Room, Koramangala. Details: 41252456

In the limelight

Natya & STEM Dance Kampni returns with its offline series, Kampni Kutcheri. The series will feature MD Pallavi and Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy in Desdemona Roopakam, a concert theatre piece centred on the character of Desdemona in Shakespeare’s Othello. The performance will showcase a blend of musical scores, dramatic scenes and spoken word poetry. ₹99. September 25, 5.30 pm. At Natya STEM Studio, Malleshwaram. Details: 23348645

Saigon sojourn

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore hosts a Vietnamese pop-up at their all-day dining restaurant, Limelight. A part of their Sunday brunch, the pop-up will feature a variety of Vietnamese dishes including Pomelo and Shrimp Salad, Bok Choy Soup, Ho Chi Minh City Style Street Pizza with Rice Paper and Pandan Leaf Flavoured Panna Cotta. ₹1,600++. September 25. At Old Airport Road. Details: 41783000

Funny bone

Award-winning comedian, Kanan Gill, is back in the city with his new show — Is this it? The artiste kick-started his career in comedy with Pretentious Movie Reviews in 2014. Soon, his sketch comedy was featured on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Catch his quick-witted social commentary and trend-informed observational jokes live this weekend. ₹1,299. September 24 and 25. At Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur. Details: 25359680

Dance of divinity

Ahuti — the production featuring a blend of Sri Lanka’s kandyan dance and India’s odissi — makes a stop in the city before heading on a world tour. Designed and choreographed by Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and The Chitrasena Dance Company, the event intends to create a rhythmic dialogue with an array of musical performances. ₹500. September 25, 7 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Details: 23445810

God in the details

This Tuesday, Quiver Productions presents a production of the acclaimed play God of Carnage. Originally written in French by Yasmina Reza, this play was translated into English by Christopher Hampton. The story revolves around two sets of parents who meet to discuss their quarrelling sons. But their negotiation takes a different turn. ₹300. September 27-29, 7.30 pm. At The Alliance Francaise, Vasanthnagar. Details: 7899562404

Print perfect

Raintree strore brings back the fusion wear brand Chidiyaa to the city. The thoughtfully curated pop-up will feature the label’s signature collection of hand-block prints on cotton, linen and mulmul. Shop for sarees, kurtas, maxi and mini dresses, blouses and shirts. Entry free. September 23 and 24. At Sankey Road, Kumara Park East. Details: 22354396