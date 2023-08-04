From musical performances to flee markets, here is what to lok forward to this weekend

Nonya nuances

Peranakan refers to descendants of Chinese immigrants who settled in the Malay Archipelago. They brought in their own flavorful influence in Chinese and Malay food giving it a distinctly tangy, aromatic, spicy and herbal touch. Kubo is committed to recreating these traditional dishes with a contemporary touch to heighten the flavours to the next level with their renditions of dishes like Hainanese Chicken Rice and Gulai Ikan. INR 1,200. August 1 onwards, 12 pm owards. At Kubo, Jayanagar. +918049923975.

Hold my beer

Fill your glasses on the occasion of International Beer Day. Surround yourself with chilled craft beers, food, laughter and music in this three-day beer festival; Beertopia. From crisp and refreshing lagers to smooth Belgian Wibiers and rich, flavorful ales, there’s a beer for every taste. Accompanied by a stand-up comedy act by Laksh Maheshwari, knock yourselves out. INR 399. August 4-6, 2 pm onwards. At Hydeout Lounge and Bar, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, Brigade Gateway. +919591996953.

Green flea

Celebrate sustainable living at Bengaluru’s most popular vegan flea market, Namu’s Recommends Vegan Market a place for eco-conscious enthusiasts and compassionate consumers to fill their baskets. With an array of brands showcasing delectable vegan delights, choose from a selection of mouthwatering vegan food offerings showcasing the best of cruelty-freecuisine. From vegan meat to plantbased coffee, baked goodies, organic food staples and lots more, it’s a market you can’t miss. August 5 and 6, 11 am to 6 pm. At Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal. +919148253622.

Textile treasures

The third edition of Indian Silk Gallery Expo is back to honour and encourage their Pride of Handloom Weavers from across the country. There are 60 stalls which will be showcasing attractive textures, rich designs of silk, cotton and linen handloom products from 14 Indian states. This expo is a must stop for all natural fibre enthusiasts. August 4 - 7, 11 am to 8 pm. At White Petals, Vijayanagar. +919342483454.

Brew sessions

Savour delicious coffee and pass around snacks, at Maverick & Farmer Coffee’s first edition of Friends of the Farmer. This event intends to put the farmers from the local coffee community in the forefront by learning all about brews and witnessing the farmers’ innovations with coffee this Saturday. INR 500 onwards. August 5, at 4.30 pm. At Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoor.; +919886580087.

Tabla tales

Nikhil Paralikar, who is known as The Tabla Guy, takes the stage today for an evening of live tabla music. Experience enthralling beats and melodies as Nikhil harmoniously blends any tune into a foot tapping number. Entry free. August 4, 8 pm. At Ultra High Lounge, Dr Rajkumar Road. +919008302527.

Music mania

The Bangalore School of Music's Chamber Orchestra performs on Sunday with a series of favourties from classical repertoires like Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite, Tchaikovsky's Elegy and Cavalleria Rusticana. The orchestra will also be joined by four Woodwinds for Gabriel Faure's Pavane. A quartet will be playing Waltz of the Flowers and a violin-cello duo will be performing a Passacaglia. INR 499. August 6, 6 pm. At Aruna Sunderlal Auditorium, RT Nagar. +918041285017.

Tropical fragrances

Create paradise at home with Bath & Body Works newest addition to their assortment of tropical fragrances — Coco Paradise. The new collection is available in Salted Coconut Monoi, Sugared Neroli and Bronzed Sandalwood variants . Shop for products like shower gels, body lotion, body butter, mist and more. INR 1,899 onwards. Across all Bath & Body outlets. +91 9602059285.