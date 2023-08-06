The eighth edition of Namu Recommends Vegan Market brings over 100 vegan brands to Bengaluru

In a dynamic fusion of delectable vegan delights and sustainable innovation, the eighth edition of Namu Recommends Vegan Market has emerged as a vibrant hub, orchestrating a symphony of plant-based flavours and ethical entrepreneurship. Founded in 2021 by visionary Namu Kini, the market, which began only with 13 brands, has now blossomed into a testament to the burgeoning popularity of veganism in India.

Bringing more than 100 brands to Bengaluru, Namu Recommends Vegan Market is not merely a shopaholic haven, but a catalyst for change, even for those who haven't considered the clean way of life yet. Set up in a pet-friendly location, enthusiastic visitors can traverse a verdant landscape of vegan treasures, discovering gems like Araku Coffee's aromatic brews, Bare Necessities' eco-conscious essentials, and Nuvedo's nurturing elixirs. Delights from Qidhan, OnlyEarth, Asa Beauty, Snackaholic and Maisknn.

Venture further and be captivated by the narrative of brands like Olives & Gold, where ethical craftsmanship intertwines with fashion-forward allure with their arm candies(bags) and Brik Oven, a culinary sanctuary where Neapolitan-style pizzas redefine gourmet ecstasy with vegan delicacies. Anuttama Artisanal Chocolates weave a tapestry of flavours, invoking the essence of land and community, while Sensing's wellness apparel dances in harmony with nature's fibres crafted from beechwood.

Last weekend, Namu, Namu Recommends Vegan Market kicked off with a small party at Araku Coffee and chef Rahul Sharma designed a vegan menu to go with the theme. "We have kidney beans, which come from Arakku Valley, pan-roasted with cherry tomatoes and radish to go with the chips made with lentils. A flatbread which has preserved lemon on top. The lemon is preserved for 90 days. We generally use this lemon pulse with the zest and then we serve it along with the sourdough bread. Then we have the sourdough bread which is made in-house, 100% whole wheat with tofu yoghurt on top and then some charred spring onion and a spring onion pesto. Then the next one is a tostada with different varieties of mushrooms like shiitake and portabellos, all cooked together with a cashew-mole. The next two cakes, one made with chocolate and avocado and the other is a rose cake," the chef introduces the menu.

The ongoing vegan market ends today. At Chamara vajra, Jayamahal.