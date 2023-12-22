Here are seven events to book your Christmas weekend

Art attack

The latest edition of Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology’s annual creative festival — Interpretations 2023 — is here. After touring across the country, the students of the institution have put together three different festivals in one: the path-breaking Interim, Intersections and Interlude exhibitions. Also, look forward to performances. December 22 & 23, Yelahanka. +917411747070.





Super supper

The Leela Palace Bengaluru’s all-day dining restaurant, Citrus, rolls out its two-day Christmas culinary celebrations with curated holiday meals and festival favourites. Indulge in gourmet baked goods, creative cocktails and a tempting assortment of exotic beverages throughout this holiday season, all in an elegant setting enhanced by live music. INR 4,500 onwards. December 25, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Kodihalli.

Cruising through Christmas

The Black Pearl Restaurant, renowned for its excellent buffet spread, is hosting a Christmas Carnival that comes with a special menu and a festive extravaganza. Look forward to live music performances that can be savoured along with delectable starters, sumptuous mains and delightful desserts from the special menu. On offer is also an array of seasonal cocktails and festive-themed beverages. INR 1,299 onwards. At Marathahalli. +919880434555.





Home bound

Written and directed by Denvor Anthony Nicholas, Forgetting Christmas is an original Christmas musical based on faith, hope and love as it revolves around the journey of a family who attempt to address their truest emotions and honest feelings that simmer inside each of them. The stellar cast includes Deepa Nambiar and Navarre Roy, among others. INR 200 onwards. December 22, 4 pm & 7pm. At Medai – The Stage Bengaluru, Koramangala. +8148167520.

Din din done right

The 42-year-old ITC Windsor is hosting a bunch of Christmas dinners and brunches, their menu boasts European and traditional classics such as Roasted Turkey, Baked Ham Virginia, Oysters, Sushi Stations, Artisan Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes and Baked Apples. Complementing these delectable dishes are Christmas Cocktails and desserts like Plum Pudding with brandy sauce, cookies, cakes and mince pies. INR 3,999 onwards. December 24 & 25. At Golf Course Road. +918022269898.

Furry affair

Harley’s Corner, a ready-to-eat premium wet dog food brand, made with 100 percent human grade ingredients and zero preservatives introduces a range of pour-over sauces for canines this festive season. Made using the most delicious of animal proteins and vegetables, the sauces come in four delicious varieties of Chicken Sauce, Liver Dip, Mutton Sauce and Veggie Delight. INR 520 onwards. Available online.

Slice of happiness

Roxie, a restaurant and craft beer room, proudly announces the launch of the country’s longest gourmet pizza menu, featuring an impressive array of 52 distinctive Italian-inspired 12 inch pizzas. Sourcing ingredients directly from Italy, the menu offers everything from a classic Margherita pizza to Maliziosa. INR 650 onwards. At Sarjapur Road.