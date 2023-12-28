ThrivinAt13: NYE 2024 galas in Bengaluru that you must not miss

Dust off your disco shoes as the city is gearing up for some of the most exciting NYE parties. We have listed 13 galas — from a Masquerade Ball at Den Bengaluru to Byg Bang at Byg Brewski Brewing Company — that you can attend over the weekend and transition into the New Year with a round of delicious hors d’oeuvres and fine wine.

Shangri-La Bengaluru

With DJ Becker taking over the dance floor with his signature Afro and Latin house beats, indulge in an endless round of Asian tapas and get the party that is season 2024 started at the five-star property’s rooftop lounge, Hype. With top-shelf cocktails and panoramic city views, this is certainly a gala you must not miss. `9,000 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At Palace Road.

Roxie

Embrace the glamour of the bygone era as Roxie is bringing back some vintage gems and hosting a retro-themed party. This bash brings the perfect opportunity to rock your puffy sleeves, pinafore dresses and your beloved polka dots. And while you groove to the tunes of a live band, also watch out for their sought-after culinary treats. `2,500 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At Sarjapur Road.

Niro

For a night of indulgence, Niro is curating an exclusive experience for the 2024 NYE bash with an unlimited beverage selection. Also, indulge your taste buds with a culinary experience that complements the festive mood. `6,000 onwards. At Domlur.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Looking for a night filled with dance, DJ and entertainment? The Gala DJ Night at RBar is just the place to welcome 2024 with a bang! With DJ Arnima, put your best dance moves to display with house and Bollywood music. And if that is not enough, relish their signature decadent treats and special beverages. `8,500 onwards for couples. At Race Course Road.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

As Bengaluru skies come alive with fireworks to mark the beginning of 2024, revel in the magical carnival-themed NYE celebration in Feast, the five-star property’s all-day dining restaurant. As you relish some of their signature dishes, do not forget to let loose to a live DJ performance. `2,199 onwards. 8 pm to 12.30 am. At Rajajinagar.

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

Bid farewell to 2023 and usher in the new with the promise to live every moment to the fullest. Watch out for Limelight’s Rhythm of The Night gala where you can expect everything from their culinary specials like Smoked Chicken and Pineapple Salad, Nihari Gosht, Shawarma Chicken, Bibinca and lots more. Also, check out their live grill station and dance to live dhol and DJ performances by some of the city’s best. `4,800 onwards. 8 onwards. At Old Airport Road.



One8 Commune

Put your party shoes on as Virat Kohli’s newly-opened One8 Commune is all set to host the party of the season! Dance to the tunes of DJ Daksh and DJ Rahul Pradhan at this three-floored restobar and if you are visiting this place for the first time since its launch, make sure to try out some of the cricketer’s food recommendations. `6,000 onwards. 9 pm onwards. At Kasturba Road.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

With serene views of Nagavara Lake and the city’s stunning skylines, close the chapter of 2023 and start a brand new one with Party Under The Stars at Nazaara, the five-star property’s rooftop restaurant and bar. At this gala, watch out for their lavish buffet spread and meticulously crafted cocktails. `6,499 onwards. 8 pm onwards. At Outer Ring Road, Hebbal.

House Of Commons

As the clock ticks down to midnight, leave DJ Sukant in charge of the music and you just make sure you put on your party pants to dance all the way into the night! Known for their multi-cuisine offerings, for the NYE bash, this deli and bar is whipping up some delicious treats and premium beverages. `2,999 onwards. 8 pm onwards. At JP Nagar.

Byg Brewski Brewing Company

Enter 2024 with a bang! Embrace the party spirit with Byg Brewski Brewing Company’s Byg Bang 2024 bash where you can watch out for everything from succulent gourmet dishes to artisanal beers, immersive décor and much more. `899 onwards. 7.30 pm onwards. At Sarjapur and Yeshwanthpur outlets.



Hyatt MG Road Centric

Prepare to countdown to 2024 at Enchanting Extravaganza, a forest-themed bash by Hyatt Centric MG Road. Here, you will find yourself grooving to the tunes of jazz and English music by a celebrated four-piece band and for foodies, they have an elaborate spread featuring dishes like Smoked Chicken and Plum Salad, Tenderloin Carpaccio and Malaysian Fish Curry, amongst others. `4,999 onwards. 10 pm onwards. At MG Road.

JW Marriott Prestige Bengaluru Golfshire Resort & Spa

As the city counts down to welcome the upcoming year, revel in live entertainment and groove to a DJ while sampling delicacies from an elaborate buffet spread at Aviary, the luxurious property’s multi-cuisine restaurant. `5,900 onwards. At Devanahalli.

Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills

Bid farewell to 2023 and indulge in a celebration of timeless sophistication at Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills, A Tribute Portfolio Resort with the All That Jazz party at this resort. Watch out for smooth jazz melodies and delicacies that are absolutely scrumptious. `3,000 onwards. 7.30 pm to 1 am. At Devanahalli.

