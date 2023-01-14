Fourth edition of dance event 'Shanti Samsara' to take place today

Indian classical dancer Madhu Natraj and her team of artistes from STEM dance Kampni are set to perform for the fourth edition of Shanti Samsara at Proto Village in Andhra Pradesh. The event will take place today and will feature contemporary renditions of traditional dance forms. Also performing at the event will be folk artist Anjana and Grammy awardee Rickey Kej.

Entry free. January 14, 5pm onwards. At ProtoVillage, Chilamathur. Details: 9901153973

