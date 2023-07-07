From a performance by Usha Uthup to multiple other events, here's what to look forward to

Tantalising unmapped

Embark on a thrilling and delicious journey with Foo & Anggel’s Share as they unveil the second volume of The Blacklist Menu. Aptly named Unmapped, this menu takes you on a cocktail adventure through uncharted territories, featuring spirits from around the world. Let your taste buds wander and indulge in the tantalising flavours of this spirited journey. INR 650 onwards. On till July 31. At Foo, Brigade Road. +919742044747.

Comic brilliance

Rajat Chauhan, the Delhi-based comedian with 1.2m subscribers and 65+ million YouTube views, is ready to tickle your funny bones. With observational humour about everyday life, he shares hilarious tales of school, teachers, the Indian education system, childhood crushes and a roller coaster of seven years in the corporate world. INR 499. July 8, 7 pm. At Tiger Tiger Brewhouse, Bellandur. +916364651167.

Navigating realms

Infusing spirituality into everyday life has been integral to Indic thought. Yet, amidst chaos, how does a woman navigate these opposing realms? Should she seek guidance from women of the past or those around her? Should she question the gods or her own inner goddess? The answers lie within as we explore the journeys of real and fictional women, finding fresh perspectives and awakening in A Goddess Dream. INR 300. July 7, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +918041242879.

Vocal marvel

Experience the enchanting vocals of Maalavika Sundar, a renowned classical singer and playback vocalist from Chennai. Her mesmerising voice transcends languages, captivating audiences in Tamil, Hindi and English. Maalavika is here to support the upcoming Bengaluru Poetry Festival with a special performance for namma Bengaluru. INR 700 onwards. July 8, 7.30 pm. At Grand Mercure Gopalan Mall, Bennigana Halli. +918068430000.

Pop queen

Padmashri Usha Uthup, the Queen of Indian Pop, has enchanted generations with her mesmerising music. Her melodies possess a universal language that transcends boundaries of religion, race, nationality and caste. With each performance, Usha captivates hearts, making people smile, tap their feet and forget their worries. Join and celebrate India’s Pop Music with this iconic event. INR 799 onwards. July 8, 6 pm. At Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. +919880889722.

Beat by beat

Groove to the EDM beats by DJ Rohan Kapoor, this weekend. Known for his electrifying performances and music, Rohan has become quite the fan favourite. He has the ability to adapt according to the energy of the crowd. Seems like an event not to be missed. July 8, 7 pm onwards. At Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar, State Bank of India Road. +918586808809.

Oriental bites

Brendan Pang from MasterChef Australia Season 10 & 12 who introduced the famous Bumplings Perth restaurant is coming to India for the first time. The chef will host a six-course feast at The Leela Palace’s pan-Asian restaurant Zen. Expect his Chinese-Mauritian specialties including his signature dumplings. INR 7,000 onwards. July 7. At Old Airport Road. +918951974424.

Abra cadabra

City-based magicians, Waseem, Sanjay and Mahesh Naik, known for their magic and mentalism, take over Artkhoj for a night to showcase Bending Reality — Magic, Mentalism & Mischief — an interactive performance where the audience will get to witness more than just card and coin tricks. INR 500 onwards. July 9, 6 pm & 8 pm. At JP Nagar. +918971065484.

Strike a chord

The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) hosts Sangamam, an event that sets the stage for a year-long series of musical concerts including hindustani, carnatic and a vibrant array of other folk-art forms. This weekend the event will see renowned Indian vocalist TM Krishna taking the stage. July 8, 4.30 pm. At St John’s Auditorium, Koramangala. +918792562461.

Artistic temperament

Method and Hefty Art brings Toy Face Tour by digital artist Amrit Pal Singh to the city. Set up in a physical toy room, the collection features seven new Toy Faces, along with a presentation of Amrit’s previous exhibits. Besides celebrating the whimsy of childhood and transcending age, the exhibition pays tribute to art legends such as MF Hussain, Dali, Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama and more. For the first time ever, the exhibit also lets visitors enter a virtual world with its digital toy room. On till July 23. At Church Street Social. +919152017971.

Melancholic monotony

ArtstageSan, a creative art group from South Korea, is all set to stage the play — His Day — at Ranga Shankara, this weekend. The production follows the mundane life of a working-class man who only finds solace at night when he delves into memories of his happy childhood. The script focuses on topics like work pressure and work-life balance with both imagery and messages. INR 300. July 9, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At JP Nagar. +918026592777.

Innocent effort

Based on the Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s book of the same name, the play, Every Brilliant Thing is about a seven-year-old whose mother is in hospital. The kid makes a list of things like ice cream, pillow fights and the colour yellow, everything that would possibly make his mother happy. INR 500 onwards. July 7, 6.30 pm. At Shoonya Center for Art and Somatic Practices, Lal Bagh Main Road. +917760832226.

Stairway to heaven

Bombay Theatre Group’s production, Jaam-e-Shahadat, is a theatrical adaptation of Saadat Hasan Manto’s story, which revolves around a Punjabi migrant travelling to Pakistan after having a successful business of cocaine in Gujarat in a bid to multiply his wealth and build his empire. He suddenly realises that he needs to do a charitable act to earn himself a place in heaven but struggles to find something worthy of his benevolence. INR 499. July 7, 7 pm. At Atta Galatta, Indiranagar. +919632510126.

Vinyl experience

For The Record - Vinyl Bar x Aqua is one pop-up you should definitely check out. The three-day culinary experience is curated and led by Buland, the founder of For The Record - Vinyl Bar in Goa. Featuring the concept of slow cocktails and fermented food, this fusion of flavours seems worth being part of. July 12 to 14. At Aqua, MG Road. +918025594666.

Fostering solidarity

We Push the Sky combines song, story, myth and history to delve into the theme of friendships amidst divisive political rhetoric. Through personal tales and community histories, the performer addresses significant events like the disappearance of Najeeb and the citizenship movement of 2019. The play encourages active listening as a powerful ally ship tool, fostering sustainable dialogue and solidarity. INR 300. July 8, 6 pm. At Brigade Courtyard, Jalahalli. +91991630983.