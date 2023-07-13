From food festivals to workshops, here are some  must-attend events in Bengaluru this week

Monsoon’s mystique

In a gastronomic collaboration with Mokkapresso, Four Seasons presents a soothing tea brew as an ode to this rainy season. The new launch of the afternoon high tea service titled Monsoon’s Mystique intends to transport the guests into the world of luxury with its selected range of teas, coffees and savouries. INR 1,550 onwards. July 10 to October 10, 3 pm. The Lobby Lounge & Terrace, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Bellary Road. +919619720064.

Home & away

This monsoon season, enjoy a steaming hot plate of any variety of khichdi and some healthy, cheesy pakoras at the Varsharutu Festival. Served on a rotational basis, Khandani Rajdhani, renowned for its thalis, recommends the Vaghareli Khichdi for an indulgent experience. Enjoy this heartwarming meal at the comfort of your homes! INR 149 onwards. On till July 31. Available across all outlets.

Still running

ANK stages Ranbir Singh’s play, Hai Mera Dil, the longest running play in the history of Hindi theatre. For 47 years, the story of a hypochondriac husband and his quest for the remarriage of his wife, all because he thought he was dying, has enticed the audience. Do not miss this drama full of confusion, illusion and delusion coming together. INR 500 onwards. July 14, 7.30pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.

Comfort food

DoubleTree by Hilton presents live counters and an interactive kitchen to heighten your Sunday brunch

experience. Get cosy over drinks and a colourful spread of dishes against the backdrop of the rain and light tunes, courtesy a live band. Experience the ultimate Monsoon Sunday Brunch with the luxury of a wide variety of cuisines to choose from. INR 2,000 onwards. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Asia Live, Sarjapur Road. +918861306613.

Sweet indulgences

Rediscover the taste of authentic Punjabi cuisine prepared by celebrity chef Sweety Singh. Straying away from the stereotypical notions of Punjabi food, chef Singh specialises in slow-cooked old-forgotten foods. Pind da Swaad is an exclusive food pop-up that will feature its vibrant flavours in a buffet. INR 1,999 onwards. July 14 to July 22. Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, Race Course Road. +919513944520.

Cocktail quirks

Take time out to enjoy a slow cocktail accompanied by the distinctive tastes of fermented foods at For The Record – Vinyl Bar x Aqua. Experience the world of culinary transformation, carefully crafted by FTR. Relax by the poolside lounge, Aqua and taste these redefined boundaries of culinary excellence. Only today, 8 pm. At Aqua, The Park Bangalore, Bhaskaran Road. +918147479687.

Far east spread

This week Radisson Blu has organised an Oriental Food Fair to honour the far east cuisine. Inspired by the streets of Asia, the food will take you on a flavorful voyage and a true culinary experience. Mark your calendars to taste the unique cuisine that will take your taste buds to the heart of Asia. INR 2,200 onwards. On till July 16. At Shao, Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli. +919731477816.

Remap the city

Learn to look at geographical locations from a personal point of view in Veena Choudhary’s workshop Urban Odysseys. The participants will be introduced to enhancing their sensory experience of the city by mental mapping and using all of their senses to draw what the city means to them by retracing their daily routine. July 15, 10 am to 1 pm. Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), Kasturba Road. +918069334100.

