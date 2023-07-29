From a two-daygaming festival to musical evenings, here is what to look forward to this weekend

Mountain calling

Savour delicacies from this Pahadi-themed Sunday brunch at Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort. Check out dishes, specifically from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand such as Bhey, a crispy wild lotus stem delicacy; Chainsoo — their kali daal; Junglee Jackfruit Biryani; Pahadi Chicken Pakoda; Aloo Tamatar Jhol and lots more. INR 1,999 onwards. July 30. At Doddaballapur Main Road. +919845211036.

Shopping spree

Be part of a weekend filled with eating, non-stop entertainment and shopping when Gold Rush Brews hosts its first ever Fun Flee Sante. Choose from handcrafted goods, vintage collectibles, artisanal delights, vegan food, pet accessories, home furnishings and much more from over 50 vendors. Also taste craft beers and delectable bites from live food and BBQ stations. You can also take part in activities like a pottery workshop, tarot card readings and more. Entry free. July 30, 11.30 am to 9.30 pm. At Old Madras Road. +918073317825.

Grilled perfection

Experience the delightful flavours of live grills at this ‘All Live Stations’ brunch called Ala Minute. Savour delicacies like homemade pastas, dim sums and dishes from South Indian counters like Thatte Idli, Appam Stew, Dosa and more. Also, check out the chaat counter and indulge in a variety of rolls and Tex-Mex delights. INR 1,200 onwards. July 30. At Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore. +919591510193.

Science freak?

Are you someone who loves science? If so, The Great Indian Science Fest at Nexus Whitefield Mall, is the perfect destination for you. The festival is an extravaganza of scientific wonders, experiments and discoveries. Participate and explore the world of science. Entry free. July 29 and 30, 1 pm to 8 pm. +918884430876.

Summer bliss

Inspired by Scandinavian minimalism, Kshitij Jalori’s SS ’23 collection Signature incorporates clean lines, floral prints and architectural elements into work-wear. Shop knee-length jacket dresses, kurta sets, saris and more as the edit is now available in the city. INR 20,000 onwards. At Studio Luxe, Lavelle Road.

Funky fusion

Mumbai-based band Jazzafools take the stage this weekend for an evening of improvisational and experimental music. They blend different genres such as R&B, soul, funk and jazz to create a dynamic soundscape. This way, each performance is a different and unique one for the band. INR 499 onwards. July 28 and 29, 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.

Coffee spree

Vegans, get ready for a caffeine high next weekend as the Namu Recommends Vegan Market returns to the city with its 8th edition where you can shop for a variety of plant-based products. August 5 & 6. At Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal. +91993989888.

Tikka’s tiki

The nostalgia inducing flavours of a delightful array of Punjabi classics conceptualised by celebrated culinary expert, chef Tikka Manpreet Singh — this pop-up menu journeys across the rustic and vibrant heartland of Punjab with a wide array of starter options to indulge in, including, Kalonji Pudiney Wali Tandoori Machhi and Kaley Masaley Da Tandoori Murgh. On till July 30. At Ssaffron, Shangri-La Hotel, Vasanth Nagar. +918045126100.

Sandwich party

Brik Oven is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Nikki Ponappa, golf coach and founder, the Food

Lover Company, for a special breakfast sandwich pop-up event. This partnership supports Coorg Wellness Foundation, with all proceeds from the event going towards the charitable organisation. July 30, 8 am to 11.30 pm. Brik Oven, Indiranagar. +919880955129.

Bonjour France!

Anticipate modern French cuisine that embraces the rainy season with a delectable monsoon menu using locally-sourced seasonal produce. Whether it’s a comforting bowl of French Onion Soup, freshly baked in-house Sourdough Bread or a avibrantly plated Risotto Vert — executive chef, Amiel Guerin

promises to serve you a satisfying platter. On till August 31. At Amiel Gourmet, Sahakaranagar. +91845862027.

Freedom flight

Teach for India presents their next biggest production, The Conference of the Birds. This sufi and Hamilton inspired musical explores the idea of India. The plot follows a group of students embarking on a journey of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. July 29 & July 30. Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.

Rock ’n’ roll

Thermal And A Quarter (TAAQ) is back on the scene and while we missed them, we realise they never really went anywhere. Quite literally, the OGs of Bengaluru rock — head to their performance to catch some of the latest tunes and the classic hits in a night that promises to be one you’ll remember for a while. INR 1,000. July 29, 9 pm. Hard Rock Café, St Mark’s Road. +918041242222.

Eastward looking

Aisha Rao’s upcycled occasionwear collection, Divergence — featuring lehengas with delicate tissue work, signature appliqué, ornate needlework and bralette blouses — are all sartorial pieces crafted out of waste collected from deadstock fabric. Embellished with mukaish and saadi and embroidered with aari, zardosi and macrame, the work on this Indianwear edit takes inspiration from celestial bodies, Japanese umbrellas, flora and fauna. Price on request. At Pernia’ s Pop-up Studio, Vittal Mallya Road.

Gamer's Colosseum

Engage in thrilling tournaments, generous prize pools, exciting giveaways and exclusive meet and greets with India’s top gaming creators as Leveno and Intel sponsor a two-day gaming fest this weekend. The S8UL has organised India's first ever gaming fest that brings together India's top gaming creators, leading brands and publishers to create an immersive gaming experience like no other. July 29 & 30. At Manpho Convention Centre, Hebbal.

Pretty palette

Play and experiment with colours at Sip & Paint, along with watercolour artist Susan Halfhide. Along with painting, you can sip on a few drinks as well. The art supplies will be provided and the cover charge can be redeemed on drinks. You can also be part of a fun mixology session by Neasan Guilfoyle. INR 1,500. July 29, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Koramangala Social. +919152010479.