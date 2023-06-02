From a Masterchef Australia winner coming to town to one of the best mango parties, we have you covered for the coming week

Manipuri ‘moves’

Yangshak Movement, the workshop teaches the Lairen Mathek philosophy of the Manipuri martial art form, Thang Ta and Jagoi that aims to explore the human body through imagination, impulse and objects. It creates a path for a new language that emerges from the body. One needs to be above 16 to be a part of this workshop. INR 1,000. June 2, 6pm. Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts, Wilson Garden. +919972953973.

Delhi belly

The capital city Delhi when fused with various cuisines from across various cultures leads to Dehlnavi Trails at ITC Gardenia. From mughal to kayastha and baniya, all dishes are put on a single platter. The spread starts with Kulle ki Chaat followed by kebabs, Nihari and Gosht Pulao. For the vegetarians, there is the Delhi Matar Paneer, Soya Charra and Nimona too! INR 2750 onwards. June 8 — 11. At Residency Road. +917305874139.

España rhythms

Gipsy Kings is a Spanish band founded in 1978 and have composed more than 30 songs. Look forward to an eventful evening with food and beverages of varied kinds . One can look forward to their hits Bamboleo, No Volvere and Baila Me. INR 999 onwards. June 4, 4 pm. Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur. +918047166256.

Australia comes visiting

Chef Sashi Cheliah, winner of Masterchef Australia and in-house chef JP Singh present a well-curated menu with five course meals to tickle your taste buds. Expect Chilli Lobster Roll, Rendang Tofu, and Pongteh Duck. INR 4,000 onwards. June 3-4. 12.30pm & 7pm. Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center. +919513982067.

Artistic alliance

Didi IAS is a satirical comedy play that comments on India’s soul-numbing bureaucracy, the artistic environment of the country and the precious role of dissent. It is a political commentary based on a newly appointed minister who wants to call the tune when it comes to artistes. His key bureaucrats, Harry and Partho, come up with a unique and devious plan. Cut to a few years later, it all goes downhill. INR 250. June 4, 7.30pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore. +919448088247.

Got fruit?

Ranga Shankara is back with the coolest Mango Party of the season. With storytelling by Seema Karanth, a treasure hunt and a quiz all about mangoes, it is all yellows and greens coming together to bring the joy of sharing mangoes, along with music and dance. Entry: 1 kg mangoes of any variety. June 4. 2pm. At JP Nagar. +918026592777.

Gifting galore

Giva on its fourth anniversary introduces some new designs in the signature collection including pieces that feature diamond-shaped motifs and curves that mimic the silhouette of a diamond in the form of rings and more. Their gold collection has exquisite pieces to bold ones that are pocket friendly. They all come in 14K and 18K BIS-certified gold. INR 999 onwards. At all stores across the city. +917829558887.



Going vegan

Justbe Resto Cafe celebrates its sixth anniversary tomorrow. Justbe is India's first whole food plant-based restaurant and as part of the anniversary, founder Nidhi Nahata curates a special menu. It will feature dishes from the new and reimagined à la carte menu with signature flavours, textures and creative expertise. INR 399 onwards. June 3, 11 am to 10 pm. At Sadashiva Nagar. +918884163061