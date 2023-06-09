From a play featuring Padmavati Rao to cuban singer Omara Portuondo's debut in India, here are some of the events to look forward to in the coming days

Indigenous weaves

GoCoop presents Go Swadeshi, a nine-day long handloom exhibition featuring handicraft items from across India including saris, fabrics, dress materials, stoles, dupattas, menswear, home décor and accessories. Look forward to creations from weaver communities based in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Entry free. 11 am onwards. On till June 11. Srinivasa Sagara Kalyana Mantapa, Jayanagar. +918041178735.

Me versus you

Starring Padmavati Rao and Abhitej Gupta, the play Apne Ghar Jaisa follows the story of an old and lonely woman’s hesitance and excitement to let a new tenant into the house. The turmoil of emotions and the ambiguity make this highly rated play a mysterious watch. INR 200 onwards. June 9 — 7.30 pm. June 10 — 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.

Break a leg

Planning to learn some new moves or want to set your body free through movement? Join this composition workshop organized by Deepak Kurki Shivaswamy that promises to give you hidden insights into the world of dance and the art of unified composition. INR 499. 11am onwards. On till June 25. Shoonya Center for Art and Somatic Practices, Lalbagh. +917760832226.

Soul melody

Cuban singer Omara Portuondo along with her band are in India for their debut performance that will feature several styles of ethnic music from her home country including guajira, bolero, mambo and some elements of jazz. The show will feature English and Spanish songs, with the first set being exclusively performed by Omara and the second set by her band members. INR 2,400 onwards. June 9, 9.30 pm onwards. Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield. +918880233322.

Just for laughs

Aman Jotwani is back in Bengaluru and this time around, he’ll be talking about a Mumbaikar’s struggles, the environment, mental health, the inescapable jaws of death and other topics. His forte lies in the way in which he lands a relatable joke and how that makes the audience crack up. INR 499 onwards. June 11. 7 pm onwards. Urban Solace – Café for the Soul, Ulsoor. +919845013055.

Classical pursuits

Natya is an initiative that helps bring aspiring artistes and interested students together to experience world class performances. This recital will focus on bharatanatyam and brings several dancers including G Narendra and Parshwanath Upadhye, who will perform as a part of the event. INR 200. June 10. 6.30 pm. Butterfly Talent Academy, Banaswadi. +919886438784.

Shop till you drop

The Popup Project organises Something 'bout June, a shopping pop-up. From food and clothing to home decor and gifting, there is a lot that one can shop from. Some of the brands that are part of the pop-up include Dhaatu, Myoho Homes, Yagna Foods, Cure by Design and many more. Entry free. June 10 and 11, 11.30 am to 7.30 pm. At BIC, Domlur. +919380942644.

Parampara prose

The My Guru, My Art is a classical music performance and recital that looks at the age-old relationship of teachers and their power in shaping wonderful artistes from all spheres. Join Vinayaka Torvi and Dhananjay Hegde as they talk about their artistic journeys in this edition. Entry free. June 15. 6.30 pm onwards. Bangalore International Center, Domlur. +918025359680.