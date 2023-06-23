Bengaluru is buzzing with shows, food festivals and events, here are our top picks for you to choose from

Melodic tribute

Enjoy a captivating musical journey as the South India Music Festival pays tribute to timeless melodies. Renowned singer KS Chitra will perform with her 15-member troupe of top-class musicians and esteemed playback singers, showcasing her own immortal repertoire as well as evergreen hits by music legends AR Rahman, Illayaraja, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, KJ Yesudas, and SP Balasubramaniam. INR 999 onwards. June 24, 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. +918067266111.

Punjabi delights

JP Da Dhaba, led by Executive Chef Jatinder Pal Singh, offers the true essence of Punjabi cuisine. Immerse yourself in Feast’s lively atmosphere, where the Dhaba-style setting creates an unforgettable dining experience. Chef JP’s Punjabi flavours will transport you to the heart of Punjab with every bite. INR 1,999 onwards. On till June 25, lunch (12 pm to 3 pm), dinner (7 pm to 11 pm). At Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center. +918042520100.

Laughter galore

Are you sick of stifling your laughter at your boss’ corny jokes or rolling your eyes at your PJ-loving friend? Prepare to cry with laughter as comedy sensation Biswa Kalyan Rath known for his hilarious observations, impeccable timing and punchlines (that have become memes), is set to conquer the Indian comedy scene once again. INR99 onwards. June 24, 4 pm. At Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. +919880889722.

Unleash creativity

Experience the captivating world of fluid painting as you delve into the mesmerising techniques of this dynamic art form. Let the colours flow and merge in beautiful, unpredictable ways as you pour, tilt and

manipulate the paint. Join this immersive workshop where all materials will be provided, allowing you to explore the joy of fluid art and unleash your creativity like never before. INR 1,770. June 24, 11 am. At Lahe Lahe,Kodihalli.+919886294444.

Comic relief

From opening for Coldplay and Jay-Z at India’s Global Citizen Festival to headlining the first Indian comedy showcase at Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Sapan Verma’s killer observations and

hilarious storytelling are unmatched. Don’t miss his new hour of jokes that promises non-stop laughter! INR 499. June 24, 7 pm. At Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Near Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital. +918022351835.

Food extravaganza

Experience the taste of Thailand at Four seasons Hotel Bengaluru’s Far and East with their exclusive

Thai Food Festival, led by Chef Golf from Khao at Four Seasons Resorts Chiang Mai. Indulge in

innovative and modern interpretations of classic Thai dishes, offering a culinary journey

through Thailand’s diverse flavors. On till June 26. At Bellary Road. +919619720064.



Vibrant indulgences

Experience a lively evening at Stone Street, Bengaluru as they partner with Lushly to present an exquisite Night Flea Market. Immerse yourself in a world of eclectic dishes, mouth-watering bites and captivating performances. Witness the transformation of this buzzing venue into a hub of creativity and community. Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in a delightful shopping extravaganza and embrace the unique charm of Stone Street. June 23, 4 pm onwards. At BTM Layout. +919164754890.





Flavour fusion

The Beer and Kebab Festival is on at Brigade Gateway, embark on a tantalising culinary adventure. Aromatic kebabs and ice-cold beers take centre stage in a flavour fusion. Relish brews and skewers by visiting Hydeout Lounge and Bar, where delightful sensations and lasting memories await. INR 999 onwards. On till June 30. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar. +918042521000.

Rainbow’s out

Celebrate the vibrant month of June with the latest‚ Pride Collection from Fossil. This collection includes a unique watch and necklace, allowing you to show off your, ‘Pride from Within.’What makes these pieces truly unique is the ability to personalise them by engraving them with your preferred pronouns, a meaningful mantra, or a significant date. Ongoing. Across all outlets.

Captivating art

Step into a captivating world as Anup Kumar Chand presents The Kingdom of Tigers. Prepare to be captivated by his deep love of nature and attention to detail. Immerse yourself in the majesty of tigers with six exclusive pieces that capture their essence from a different angle. Every brushstroke reveals the artist’s deep connection with nature and passion for wildlife. On till July 3, 10 am onwards. At Gallery G, Lavelle Road.+917022443338.





Distinct symphonies

Rhythm Shaw and Gino Banks will perform a mesmerising fusion symphony at My ZLB23.

Their sonic alchemy defies classification, resulting in an unforgettable musical experience. Prepare to be enchanted by their unrivalled talent as they create a symphony that pushes boundaries and crosses genres. June 24, 8.30 pm onwards. At ZLB23, Old Airport Road. +919632060433.

On the beat

Taala Tamate, a captivating dance production choreographed by Dayanand Akhilesh, is on. Beru Art and Cultural Foundation’s initiative, in collaboration with Aravani Art Project and Adavi-Parai Musicians, pushes boundaries and investigates hierarchies. Discover the tamate ’s beauty, essence and potential,

showcasing its art, histories and unifying power in a moment of music, rhythm and movement. INR 350 onwards. June 24, 7 pm. At Samsa Bayalu Ranga Mandira.+918022211106.

Taste adventure

At Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, embark on an unforgettable culinary journey. At Cinnamon, pastry chef Manivannan presents the Traveller’s Cake Collection. Delectable cakes include Pecan Nut Chiffon, Blood Orange & Chocolate, and Mava Gulkand. Each bite tells a story and leaves you wanting more. INR 750. On till June 31. Cinnamon, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. +919513944520.

Enchanting drama

Dive into the captivating world of‚ Amma Mattu Suhail, a Kannada play that explores the power of empathy and dialogue in bridging divides. In this raw and thought-provoking narrative, emotions such as passion, anger, sadness and love, ride a rollercoaster. Join an interfaith gay couple and a mother on a journey of understanding, unearthing hidden depths and revealing the universality of human emotions. INR 200. June 28, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.

Raise a toast

Chef Manu Chandra's Lupa is hosting a delightful five-course menu, a specially curated dinner, paired with cocktails crafted with Maya Pistola Agavepura, the multi-award-winning agave spirit brand. Each course will be accompanied by a Pistola cocktail that has been crafted to elevate the flavours of the dish, tease out the subtleties of the spices and make for a truly unique culinary and cocktail experience. INR 6000 onwards. 28 June, 8 pm. At MG Road. +918792385999.