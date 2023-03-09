Here's everything that happened at Martin Garrix's Bengaluru concert

Earlier, in our exclusive chat with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, we learnt that the two-time MTV EMA winner’s goal with his music is not to get into popular charts but to make people happy. "I am grateful for all the support I get and to be able to play my music and do shows all over the world," he had revealed. The young musician had also said, "For me, it is such a special and unique country. Every time I am here, I get inspired by the people and the culture. Also, at the shows, there is so much energy and love from the fans – that’s definitely what keeps bringing me back to the country,” when we asked him about his sixth visit to India.

Post the interview, we found ourselves at the Sunburn Arena at the Bharatiya Mall in Bengaluru, where Martin was all set to open his India Tour. As expected, the organisers had to add an extra day in Bengaluru since the tickets for his original concert day were sold out shortly after they went live. The mall was decked-up with lights, stalls, and several food pop-up stores. We collected our VIP passes and headed inside. When we arrived, Amsterdam DJ and record producer Justin Mylo, who collaborated with Garrix on the single Bouncybob, was performing on stage.

The dias featuring Martin’s signature plus symbol was obviously the centre of attraction. The artiste's arrival on stage began with fireworks and piano notes of Animals. Next, we followed an array of Martin's music, including In the Name of Love and So Far Away. The performance was enhanced by captivating graphic videos, smoke and flames. Just when we thought the evening couldn't get any better, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor joined Martin on stage and the crowd went into a frenzy! Both of them hopped on the table and encouraged a flashlight wave. The highlight of this section of the concert was definietly when the actor made Martin say "Mera Bharat mahan". Soon after Ranbir's departure, Martin spinned an unexpected surprise for the audience by presenting us with a Punjabi track.

The second half of the concert also featured Justin Mylo on the stage for a bit. Besides originals, Martin also played his versions of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved and Adele’s Set Fire To The Rain. The DJ brought the concert to a close with Hero, the song he made with American singer JVKE in collaboration with Marvel.

Going forward, Martin will perform in Kolkata on March 10, New Delhi on March 11 and conclude his tour in Ahmedabad on March 12.