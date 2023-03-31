Here are eight events to look forward to in the coming days

Step by step

Choreographer Sara Cano’s Dance Company to stage A Palo Seco, a show that explores the boundaries between Spanish and contemporary dance, creating a unique choreographic language that goes beyond traditional moves. The performance is based on solid research and experimentation, resulting in a dance that flows with visceral energy. A Palo Seco is a journey towards self-evolution and the piece was inspired by Cano’s award-winning A Palo Seco Redux, which won Best Solo Choreography and Best Musical Composition in the XXIII Spanish Dance and Flamenco Contest. ₹200 onwards. April 5, 7.30 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +918025359680

Musical odyssey

The Bangalore School of Music and The Austrian Cultural Forum are bringing a special musical event, the duo-women ensemble, consisting of Sigrid Hagn on piano and Hana Hobiger on violin. They will be performing Ariela, a concert dedicated to the music for remembrance and hope, honouring Jewish women composers who composed during the Holocaust. The concert will feature diverse musical pieces of art, narrated by a historian, and is a tribute to the survivors . Free entry. April 5, 6 pm. At The Bangalore School of Music, RT Nagar. +919844245577.

Thunder rock

Agam, the Bengaluru-based contemporary carnatic progressive rock band, is all set to engage the audience with its unique sound and electrifying performance. With their current lineup, consisting of musicians Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Swamy Seetharaman, T Praveen Kumar, Aditya Kasyap, Sivakumar Nagarajan, Jagadish Natarajan and Yadhunandan, one can expect their most popular songs, including Mist of Capricorn and The Boat Song. ₹499 onwards. April 23, 6.30 pm. At The Forum Mall, Koramangala. +918022067803.

Knockout punch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back in the city as Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. As two of the most popular teams in the IPL, both sides boast a strong lineup of top players. The two teams have faced each other 30 times, with Mumbai coming out victorious on 17 occasions while Bengaluru winning the rest 13. Will RCB’s campaign start with a victory? ₹2,772 onwards. April 2, 6.30 pm. At Chinnaswamy Stadium, Shivaji Nagar. +918040154015.

Metal mania

Bangalore Open Air, one of the most renowned Rock & Heavy Metal festivals in the Indian subcontinent celebrates its tenth-anniversary festival. Founded by Salman U Syed, BOA’s mission was to provide Indian metalheads with a festival they can call their own. Through a collaboration with the Wacken Open Air Festival from Germany, BOA has hosted legendary acts like Kreator, Iced Earth and Rotting Christ before. The lineup of DJs for the night is Mayhem from Norway, Pestilence from the Netherlands, Godless from India and more. ₹30,499 onwards. April 1, 2 pm. At Royal Orchid Resort & Convention Centre, Yelahanka. +919902000220.

Prince charming

Shoonya hosts The Peacock Prince, a play that delves into the complexities of gender identity and seeks to redefine traditional roles and responsibilities. Based on the Mahabharata, the story follows Amba, a

reincarnated princess seeking redemption from her abductor Bheesma. Directed and performed by Anuradha Venkataraman, a bharatanatyam dancer and theatre practitioner, the play challenges societal norms and exposes the lack of empathy. Anuradha is an accomplished artiste, trained in both bharatanatyam and theatre and has performed internationally, including collaborations with artistes from South Korea and Italy. ₹400 onwards. April 2, 3 pm. At Shoonya, Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Lal Bagh Main Rd. +917760832226.

Life and death

In Form Theater showcases Gode, a wall play based on Jean-Paul Sartre’s Le Moor, which is a thought-provoking short story that challenges the meaning of human existence. Set during World War II, the play follows three young men sentenced to death after being arrested during the Spanish Civil War. The

team’s aim is to serve as a warning in these uncertain times, reminding everybody of the fragility of life. Directed by Ranganatha Shimoga, this play promises to be a profound and gripping experience. ₹150 onwards. March 31, 7.30 pm. At Kalagrama (Behind Bengaluru University), Mallathahalli.

Musical Melody!

With the city gearing up for Easter on April 01, Glorious is marking the Christian festival with a musical titled Is He Worthy. Booking the upcoming weekend, the musical promises to recognize and praise the glory of the Almighty. Free entry. April 01 and April 02, 6:00 PM. At St Mark's Cathedral, Bangalore. +91 99868 77768