Done Diwali and here come a flurry of events to the Garden City - Shilpa Rao, Thanksgiving Dinner, Aadyam Theatre and more 

Raag rendition

Askari Naqvi, a Lucknow-based performing artiste, presents Mehfil-e-Tarannum. It’s a musical and vocal performance that showcases the cultural journey of Awadh and Lucknow. The performance includes couplets, songs and commentary based on different raags and poems written by the Sufi saints. Entry free. November 20, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur. +919886599675.

Festive feast

The holiday season is upon us and in that spirit, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore is organising a Thanksgiving Dinner. Choose from delicacies like Pork Ham, Chicken Pepper Salami, Vegetable Moussaka and the classic Shepherd’s Pie. Other highlights include a Live Turkey Carving station, accompanied by cranberry sauce, giblet gravy and chipolata sausages. Meal for two: INR 5,750 onwards. November 23, 7 pm to 11 pm. At The Bengaluru Brasserie, Halasuru. +918040187200.

Simply Shilpa

HCL Concerts presents Dastan-e-Ghazal featuring Grammy-nominated singer Shilpa Rao. Being a prominent name in the Bollywood music industry, she is known for her heartfelt and soulful singing. Witness her enchanting live performance where she showcases a superb collection of ghazals. INR 299 onwards. November 17, 7 pm. At St Joseph’s University Auditorium, Langford Road. +918022274079.





Family matters

Aadyam Theatre, an Aditya Birla Group initiative and Akvarious Productions bring The F Word,

a theatrical production to the city this weekend. Written and directed by Akarsh Khurana, the hour-long English play delves deep into a simple world of parents, children, marriage, ageing and the often-overlooked importance of communication. INR 500. November 17, 7.30 pm and November 18,

3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

Kung Pao Koramangala!

Popular Kolkata-based Chinese restaurant chain, Chowman, opens its seventh outlet in Bengaluru. Choose from an array of delicacies like Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken, Butter Garlic Prawn, season-special fish in a rich plum sauce and Schezwan Orange Roasted Pork. Meal for two: INR 1,100. At Koramangala.

Funky fridays

Kickstart your weekend with an enchanting fusion of live jazz and The Drawing Room Cocktail Experience with Friday Tipsy Jazz at The Drawing Room by Smoke House Deli. Sabrina Price will take the stage and perform a repertoire ranging from pop, rock, soft & southern rock and swing to blues, jazz, reggae and rock ’n’ roll. November 17, 8 pm. At 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. +918657738861.

Classical chants

Dhrupad vocalist Sumeet Anand Pandey and hindustani vocalist Aditi Kaikini Upadhya present Gayan Parv, a performance that not only presents the two main styles of hindustani music — dhrupad and khayal but also through their representation in darbhanga tradition of dhrupad and the Agra tradition of khayal. Entry free. November 22, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur. +919886599675.

By His glory

Adore N' Elevate is a collective of musicians who define themselves as "passionate lovers of Jesus" and perform covers of worship songs. They strongly believe that Jesus' manifested glory and presence is the answer to the world. This weekend, catch them perform live and expect recent covers like Build My Life & Holy and Saved By The Blood. Entry by registration. November 18, 6 pm onwards. At The Raft, Koramangala.





