From Malay pop-up to comedy shows, this coming week of October has some interesting events that are not to be missed

Run for ‘you’

The three Nexus malls, in collaboration with Being Social and Rochys host a Run for Happyness, which is aimed to promote the importance of personal health and advocate healthy living. Many renowned personalities from the city are expected to grace the event. Entry free. October 8, 5.30 am. Across all Nexus malls. +919620961824.





Coffee calling

Celebrate International Coffee Week by joining the Marquee Master Brewer Program by Tata Starbucks. The highlights of the program include a Master Brewers Program, Coffee Experience Series, Master Class, Trial Pack and Customer participation. Price on request. On till October 7. Across all outlets. +919136443723.

Canvas concoctions

Conçu, the renowned café and patisserie from Hyderabad is hosting a Coffee Paintings Workshop in collaboration with Art Flow. Under the guidance of Shruti Jain, create your own coffee masterpieces along with enjoying a coffee of your choice INR1,250. October 6, 7 to 9 pm. At Indiranagar. +919738643549.

Kampuchea chronicles

Khmer Kitchen, the Cambodian restaurant in the city has launched an all-new cocktail menu. Some of the drinks include the Slam Odyssey, Khmer Tea Pot and the Miso Pandan Old Fashioned. Pair these with the menu curated by executive sous chef Augustine Lepcha. The dishes include Lemongrass Chicken Skewer, Asian Fish Yakitori, Grilled Paneer Sashlik and the Burmese Khow Suey. Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. At JP Nagar. +917337808139.





Chuckle tales

Socially Inept takes the stage this weekend for The Tech Roast Show, a 90-minute comedy extravaganza. The show is making its highly anticipated interactional debut in India. Their unconventional show combines improvisational crowd work, satirical take-downs of tech and startup founders and a gamified Turing Test challenge that pits humans against AI. INR 799 onwards. October 6 and 7, 8 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond Town. +918884256504.



Coach cuisine

Toy train-themed restaurant Platform 65 unveils its second outlet in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The newly opened restaurant boasts a captivating interior that pays homage to the rich history of the area while bringing its vintage aesthetic, characterised by stone walls and carefully curated artefacts, transports diners to a bygone era, creating a warm and inviting ambience. Meal for two: INR 1,300 onwards.At Rajarajeshwari Nagar. +919035005999.





Paw party

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks is hosting a Pet Sundowner this Sunday where your four-legged

companions can splash around in their own little pool surrounded by treats and capture these memories at a Polaroid photo booth with a professional pet photographer. The culinary experience at the Pet Sundowner offers kebabs, chicken salads, gelato, mocktails and more. Additionally, Cessna Vet Hospital will be offering complimentary health check-ups for pets. INR 1,299 onwards. October 8, 3 pm to 6 pm. At Challaghatta. 66799999.

Oriental bites

Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur joins hands with The Oberoi, Bengaluru and brings a 5-day Malay pop-up by Chef Saiful Asrul Bin Saidin at Wabi Sabi next week. Some unique dishes to look out for are Laksa, Nasi Lemak, Mango Kerabu & Rendang, Roti Jala with Chicken curry and traditional Malay satays. Meal for two: 4000 onwards. October 11 to October 15. At MG Road.