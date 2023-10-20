Here are 10 more events you shouldn't miss in Bengaluru, this week

Bengaluru tales

The Park Bengaluru celebrates the launch of Shobha Narayan’s book Namma Bangalore. The book acts as a guide map, with chapters categorised as listicles in a literary manner. It is born from her initial days in the city in 2005 when she struggled to navigate through the city. The launch event offers a culinary and cocktail adventure inspired by the essence of the book. On this heartfelt tribute, Rohini Nilekani and Madhu Natraj along with Shobha Narayan will enlighten the event with their personal stories of Namma Bengaluru. Entry Free. On October 26, 6 pm onwards. At MG Road. +918025594666.

Miniature masterpieces

Shenoy Art Foundation is thrilled to present an exhibition of miniature postage stamp masterpieces in Bengaluru featuring the collections of over 200 artists. These miniature art stamps depict the impressions of Mughal miniature paintings that once were storyboards but now are history and treasure. The concept of ‘Licking/Tricking not Allowed’ bought up by the Nippon Gallery and Arka Art Trust provides a perspective to artists across the globe to manifest their perceptions on the postal tickets and then exhibit them on gallery walls while proffering a message to the spectators. Entry free. On till November 2. At Vijaynagar.

Festive gala

A grand celebration of the Divine Feminine will be held this Navaratri and Durga Puja season with the upcoming performance of Anush Rao and Tejashree Ingawale. From Within She Rises is their upcoming performance offering storytelling, soul-stirring sufi music and enlightening art talks. Engage in thoughtprovoking art discussions that explore the intricate relationship between art and the feminine essence. It’s a gathering where art, music and storytelling converge to honour the power, wisdom and beauty of the divine feminine; guiding a path within. INR 399. On October 21, 5 pm. At Atta Galatta, 5th Main Road, Indiranagar. +919632510126.

Deepavali diaries

Home Canvas Studio is holding an in-store Deepavali Pop-Up event to embrace the festive spirit. Home linen, home décor, tableware and one-of-a-kind Deepavali presents are all part of their carefully curated assortment, all of which are intended to make your house seem cozy and welcoming. You’ll get ideas and one-on-one support at the pop-up to make this festival one to remember. It will be a one-stop shop for designing a cozy and welcoming home. Find unique presents for your loved ones and for yourself as fashion meets tradition. INR 500. On till November 14, 10 am. At Indiranagar. +917411736665.

Disco dandiya

The Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway welcomes everyone to spend a night filled with traditional zeal and non-stop dandiya raas only at We Desi: Disco Dandiya, as the joyful festival of Navaratri arrives.This dandiya themed event will be followed by live dhol, eight hours of non stop music, free goodies and lots more. Delight yourself in the joyful rhythms of this renowned folk dance to be performed at The Grand Ballroom accompanied by lively music throughout this festive season. INR 499. On October 21, 7 pm. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway. +919591996959.

Shiny & shimmer

This festive season look forward to an intriguing assortment from Aldo. Presenting an array of styles for footwear, luggage and fantastic accessories with the launch of their new collection, the new edit includes extravagant and shimmering bags, glittery accessories, chic shoeware and lots more. Available across Aldo stores.

Turning tables

Akkad Bakkad, a lifestyle retail brand, offering eclectic home décor, lifestyle accessories and a lot more has launched their table décor collection ahead of the festive season. The new collection includes everything from silver metal shaped platters to wooden trays and coasters with beautiful mandala, kalamkari, madhubani art and lots more. This wide range of table décor would add that classy touch to your home this festive season. INR 349 onwards. At HSR Layout. +919721813500.

Fête fantastic

Experience the joy and enthusiasm of Navaratri at M Cafe, the popular all-day dining spot at the Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield. With its carefully curated Navaratri Thali, M Cafe is prepared to take you on a gourmet adventure as the festival’s spiritual rhythm takes over the city. The thali highlights the variety and depth of Indian cuisine with a spread of foods that celebrates its richness. Indulge in authentic delicacies like Sabudana aur Sprout ki Tikki, Gujarati Kadhi and Vrath ki Puri, each of which captures the spirit of the celebration really well! INR 1,500 onwards. On till October 24, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Whitefield. +919928840527.

Festive fervour

Kaggadasapura Bengali Association is hosting a six-day long celebration on the occasion of Durga Puja. This marks the 17th year of Sarbojanin Durga Puja by the association and apart from the usual rituals such as pushpanjali and sandhya aarti, it will also include performances of popular Bengali musicians such as Supratip and Sinchina. Entry free. On till October 24. At Malleshpalya. +917338036601.

Namma Navaratri

A festival that has long come to replicate the country’s rich cultural tapestry, Navaratri also comes packed with gastronomic adventures. This year, The Den Hotel is celebrating the festival with a meticulously curated Navaratri Counter where you can expect fare such as Saboodana Tikki, Sakarkandi Galouti Kabab, Kuttu Ki Papdi Chat with crispy quinoa and in the main course, prepare to sample delicacies like Kache Kele Ki Sabji, Makhaana Moongfalli ki Kadhi amongst others. INR 799 onwards. On till October 23, 12.30 pm to 11.00 pm. At Whitefield.

Compiled by Manasvi Pote