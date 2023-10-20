Here are nine events you shouldn't miss in Bengaluru this week

Festive high

Wonderla Bengaluru presents Dasara Habba, a 10-day event featuring a vibrant array of cultural performances and lip-smacking food. The key highlights include the Mangalore Doll Dance, SVS Band, Chingari Mela and lots more. INR 1,185 onwards. On till October 24. At Mysore Road. +918035073966.

Beauty basket

The Skin Trainer Range, one of Kiko Milano’s latest launches, has once again captured the attention of beauty fans. The new collection includes Kiko Milano Skin Trainer serum that combats oxidative stress and leaves you with youthful-looking, revitalised skin at any age. Kiko Milano Skin Trainer CC Cream from the collection is an optical corrector for perfect skin with a smooth, even complexion. Kiko Milano Skin Trainer Eyes is a serum that also acts as a personal trainer, offering targeted action to effectively combat bags and dark circles under the eyes. INR 1,990 onwards. Available across all Kiko Milano stores.

Sip & savour

To celebrate the upcoming International Gin & Tonic Day, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore is holding a six-day festival where they will be serving some really intriguing and distinctive cocktails. Indulge in the art of mixology at The Bangalore Brasserie, which offers a delicious fusion of the flavours, history and goodness from the world of the famous cocktail duo. The gastronomic festival will offer tempting gin combinations made by creative mixologists, like Blue Pea Flower and Hibiscus Tea, for all the connoisseurs. INR 649 onwards. On till October 21, 5 pm onwards. At MG Road. +919686748932.

Fresca fiesta

Foo recently introduced its limited edition Fresh at Foo menu, showcasing a selection of ten flavourful new dishes. The menu features Foo Nutty Sesame Salad, Cottage Cheese Black Rice Maki, Dimsums and much more. The menu also includes the delectable sushi options like the Supreme Salmon Tamago Maki, a perfect blend of nori sheet, seasoned white rice and crispy charcoal flakes, drizzled with zesty chimichurri mayo. Explore small plates, like the Sichuan Sweet Potato, Beans and lots more. With fresh ingredients paired with classic techniques, this menu is definitely a must try. INR 385 onwards. On till November 15. At Foo, Brigade Road. +919742044747.

Lavish launch

Anastasia Beverly Hills has introduced its latest product — The Fall Romance Palette. With its twelve enticing jewel-toned metallic and luxurious neutral eyeshadows, this indispensable palette will enchant you with lavish, adaptable hues for your most romantic day-to-night look. For creating delicate to dramatic eye looks, this eyeshadow palette features highly pigmented, simple-to-blend colours. The shades include crimson, mulberry, ember, smoke and lots more. INR 6,400. Available across outlets.

Dandiya dreams

Experience a night like never before at the Neon Dandiya Extravaganza, a fusion of tradition and modernity, featuring a celebrity DJ, LED Dhol, LED band and neon dandiya sticks. Dance to the beats of DJ Deep Bharma and Detrobass, as the dance floor comes alive with neon lights and colours. INR 199 onwards. October 22, 5 pm. At Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield Main Road. +918025018225.

Divine delights

Haldiram’s has unveiled its Navaratri Special Feast menu satiating all of your fasting cravings. The brand presents the campaign with pride, providing savoury meals that are both delicious and keeping with the festival’s ethos. The menu has something for every palate, ranging from traditional dishes like Kurkuri Sabudana Tikki to dishes like Tandoori Platter, Sabudana Papdi Chaat and Purani Dilli Ki Tawa Aloo Chaat. The tandoori specialties, which are a lovely combination of succulence on the interior and crispiness on the outer, are a must try. INR 139 onwards. On till October 23. Available across all Haldiram’s stores.

Food fiesta

Indulge in the flavours of Navaratri with an exquisite lunch at The Ritz-Carlton. The Navaratri Luncheon features gluten-free dishes like Arbi-Ki-Seekh, Nimona Tikki, Pudina Paneer Tikka, Kala Chana, Kachhe Kele aur Makhane Ke Kofte, Dry Fruit Samwak Chawal Pulav and lots more. INR 1,250 onwards. On till October 23, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Residency Road. +919035416155.

Festive feast

With a special Navaratri menu created by renowned chef Tarun Sibal, Street Storyss, the well-liked culinary destination known for its diverse food experiences, is delighted to announce a delicious surprise this festive season. Chef Tarun Sibal has created a joyful vegetarian cuisine that pays homage to the flavours and traditions of this holiday while adding a distinctive modern touch. The menu includes traditional Sabudana Tikki with Coriander Chutney, Watermelon Toast, Sweet Potato Chaat and Aloo Tuk With Lemon Cream. With the decadent Chenna Aam Rass, you can round out your meal on a sweet note. INR 395 onwards. On till October 24. At Street Storyss, Indiranagar. +919810946339.