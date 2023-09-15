Shopping on your mind? Here are five pop-ups in the city that you shouldn't miss this weekend

Eco elegance

Drawing inspiration from the rich artistic heritage and using artisanal talent of Rajasthan, Jodhpur-based brand Earthloom offers exquisite collection of unique bags and home décor products. The label comes to Bengaluru this weekend at Shankara Foundation. Pick up totes, vanity duffle, jacquard handbags, laptop bags and more. On till September 17. At Kanakapura Main Road.

Arm candy

Aispi is all set to host the Trunk Show in collaboration with Indian designers Shivan & Narresh this weekend. Aispi is a premium products platform from which a stunning selection of 35 different European designer brands will be presented in the upcoming glitzy bags and quirky apparel showcase. September 15. Two Moons, 1 MG Mall, MG Road.





Textile tales

Ambara has announced a pop-up, which celebrates India’s organic heritage in textiles by Salsette. Expect a display of Salsette’s work in kala cotton, jamdani and weaves from the North East. Nisha Castelino and Francis D’Costa will also be at Ambara to talk about kala cotton and demonstrate ways to drape stoles or recycle them. On till September 16. 10:30 am onwards. Annaswamy Mudaliar Road, Ulsoor.





Bandhni beautiful

Shrujan, a not-for-profit organization working with craftswomen in Kutch, brings the best of its

beautiful hand-embroidered range of products including — Ikkat Cotton Sari with Blouse Piece, Kanchipuram Cotton Sari with Blouse Piece, Bandhni Peach Hand Embroidered Top and Voile Cotton Printed Pakko Hand Embroidered Top — makes a stop in the city for pop-up. September 15 & 16. At Raintree, Sankey Road.

Care Package

PiliTaxi is back in Bengaluru, this time with its sixth edition. shop Dora from Kolkata with their classy printed saris; IRA from Mumbai with a collection of jamdani and kantha saris; Kataan Trail from Mumbai with a collection of womenswear; Ankibunki Aditi from Kolkata with handcrafted brass jewellery; Chawalas Tea from Pune with some handcrafted artisanal teas; India Hemp Organics from Bengaluru with a wide range of ethically sourced medical cannabis-based products; and Yebbow Clothing from Goa with quirky designs and unique prints for kids. September 15&16 At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

