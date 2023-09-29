Here are eight upcoming events to look forward to over the weekend

Dhrupad diaries

Padmashri pandit Ritwik Sanyal presents a special baithak in celebration of the rich classical tradition of dhrupad. Be part of an evening where he shares his comprehensive knowledge and practice of dhrupad. Entry free. September 29, 6.30 pm. At Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar. +919686602366.

Just for laughs

Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral takes the stage this weekend for an evening of laughter with his show Jo

Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai. He is known for his sharp wit and relatable humour, which will leave you rolling on the floor, laughing. INR 799 onwards. September 30, 3 pm and 7 pm. At Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Kanakapura Road. +919900151383.

All inclusive

Embark on a journey of music, dance, mixology and more at Dewar’s Stay Curious HQ by Dewar’s Xperiences. The event features two art exhibits — Overture by BigFat and Myles and Sustain by Murthovic, Gopika, Anahita, Soumalya and Raghu Ram Hari. Apart from other such events, Mumbai-based comedian Rahul Subramanian will also perform with some insightful observational humour. INR 999 onwards. October 1, 6.30 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.

Dumpling delight

Bengaluru’s renowned pan-Asian restaurant, Shiro, in collaboration with gourmet tea brand Tea Trunk, has launched a new menu featuring sumptuous dumplings with the finest teas. The range of dumplings include

the Hot Basil Chicken Dumpling, Chicken Gyoza, Har Gau, Chi Chow Style Dumpling and more. The teas to complement these dumplings include Mango Mint Green Tea, Chocolate Earl Grey, Jasmine Green Tea

and Marigold Lemongrass. INR 499 onwards. On till October 31. At Vittal Mallya Road. +918041738861.

Feeling festive

One of India’s leading occasion wear brands, Soch, introduces its anticipated festive collection titled Tyohaar. It blends traditional prints with contemporary designs. The collection features embellished peplum tops paired with shararas to an array of kaftans, churidar sets, gowns, dresses and saris. INR 1,999 onwards. Available across all outlets.

Fine fragrances

Bath & Body Works recently launched its latest Gingham Olfactory collection, which is an extension of its existing fragrance collection, Gingham. The latest offerings have four new scents; Gingham Gorgeous (pink strawberries, peach nectar and blooming peonies), Gingham Vibrant (wild blackberry, candied violet and soft vanilla), Gingham Fresh (juicy pear, sparkling clementine and fresh daisies) and Gingham Legend (rich oak, bergamot and sandalwood reserve). INR 2,099. Available across all outlets.

Brew it right

The city’s beloved craft brewery, Windmills, recently celebrated its 11th anniversary. The brewery is celebrating Oktoberfest and they have launched some limited edition brews like Barrel Aged Stout and the Barrel Aged Horchata White Stout. Also, try the Smoked Helles and Oktoberfest Lager which will transport you back to Munich. INR 200 onwards. On till October 23. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.

Sunday funday

Airline Hotel organises a Sunday Pop-up Market, that includes an array of thrilling activities and opportunities to make your Sunday filled with memories. Some of the highlights at the event include a pet adoption corner, live performances, board games, stalls by local artists, creators and vendors and much more. Entry free. October 1, 10 am. At Airline Hotel, State Bank of India Road. +918022273783.