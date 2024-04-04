With Ugadi and mango season around the corner, Bengaluru brings an array of must-attend cultural events

Classic tunes
Calling out to carnatic music lovers, Acharya Music and Arts Conservatory brings Udbhasayati — a veena classical concert. The concert will feature AR Devi, a prominent veena artiste hailing from Kerala with over three decades of expertise. An All India Radio artiste and a recipient of the Nadajyothi Award, Devi will play the veena along with Kangazha PK Vasudevan (mridangam) and Sreekanth Sarma PV (ghatam). ₹250. April 7, 10 am. At Ecumenical Christian Centre, Whitefield. +919739933077.
Culinary delights
Indulge in an unforgettable journey with renowned chef Gary Mehigan at The Market, The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore. Savour a seven-course menu featuring the chef’s signature dishes like Roasted Australian Lamb Cutlet and Crisp Pommes Anna. Each course boasts a perfectly paired whisky, creating an evening of insightful conversation and unparalleled flavour exploration. ₹12,000 onwards. On April 5 & April 6, 7:30 pm onwards. At Residency Road. +919035416155.
Sunny side up!
Making the most important meal of the day, breakfast, special, SodaBottleOpenerWala unveils its brand new Bombay Breakfast Club menu featuring the breakfast traditions of Mumbai. The menu includes Parsi classics like the Akuri to an Egg White Souffle Omelette, Persian Sausage Eggs, Spinach & Mushroom Par Eedu along with bun basics to pair with a Bun Maska or Bun Maska Jam along with beverages such as Pheteli Coffee Mawa Shake, Classic Cutting Chai. ₹225 onwards. Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am to 11.30 am. At Lavelle Road. +917022255299.
Art impact
In the spirit of World Autism Day, Mitra Academy for Performing Arts, a unit of NGO Mitra for Life brings you a cultural extravaganza — Advaita — by neurodiverse individuals. The event will see performances from seven talented musicians and dancers with intellectual disabilities. The concert will have a carnatic classical segment with solo performances by individuals all on the autism spectrum mentored by Giridhar Udupa, percussionist and founder of Udupa Foundation, accompanied by classical dance performance and an open mic along with food stalls and a flea market. Entry free. April 6, 3 pm onwards. At Shankaraa Foundation, Kanakapura Road. +919740093408.
Soul story
Celebrating the legacy of odissi legend guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, the Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance presents the Pravaha Dance Festival. Performing a segment of the Ramayana, leading odissi exponent Sharmila Mukerjee will present Sitaharan, a rare solo piece choreographed by her guru, followed by Samsara performed by Aruna Mohanty portraying the concept of life and Aikyam, an amalgamation of Satyam, Shivam, Sundaram by renowned bharatanatyam danseuse Anuradha Vikranth and her ensemble — the Drishti Dance Ensemble. Entry free. April 7, 6 pm. At Seva Sadan, Malleshwaram. +918023347830.
Laugh riot!
Popular for his YouTube show Pretentious Movie Reviews, comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath is coming to Bengaluru with an all-new live show. An IITian who chose the world of comedy, the comedian is often found cracking jokes about his student life along with the mundane-ness of every day which the audience finds quite relatable. ₹799 onwards. May 10, 8 pm. At Phoenix Market City. +918049626111.
Poca loca
Indulge in the flavours of Mexico with Toast and Tonic’s month-long festival — Loca Loca Loca. Explore an array of Mexican-inspired cocktails with classic Indian ingredients with Mango Mambo or the G&T Jive. The menu also includes Lamb Birria Taco, featuring brûléed cheese, tender pulled lamb and Mexican Chocolate and Avocado Mousse. ₹3,500. On till April 30, 12 pm onwards. At Wood Street. +919148254262.
Compiled by Shambhavi Ranjan