Seven events to keep yourself entertained and engaged in Bengaluru this weekend

Museum of Art & Photography presents Painting with Fire: Jeram Patel and Tarik Currimbhoy, a new exhibition where two artists approach one technique — blowtorch on wood inspired by the Japanese technique of Shou Sugi Ban — in different ways. Through 15 select artworks from Jeram and Tarik, this exhibition invites visitors to experience the space through movement, shifting perspectives and a theatrical play of colour. Entry Free. August 31 – November 17. At Kasturba Road. +918069334100.
In Bharatanatyam, margam is a path that unravels a seeking. Through this path, the dancer attains nirvrithi, a state of inexplicable ecstasy. And with this production, Nirvrithi, dancer Shijith N Parvathy takes you on a journey in pursuit of eternal bliss as a part of the fourth edition of the All For Dance series presented by Kalavaahini in association with BIC curated by Malavika Sarukkai. Entry Free. August 31, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.
Recharge, Reconnect, Renew by Kshemavana — a naturopathy wellness center in the city— is a tailored package exclusively for corporate. It promises an entirely immersive experience which amalgamates rest, team-building and personal rejuvenation. The retreat is intended to cultivate a culture of well-being that goes beyond its three days. On till Sepetmber 1. At Mahadevapura. +9176250 43802.
The philosophical-comedy drama, by Kahe Vidushak Foundation, Waiting for Naseer is about two actors – a veteran and a novice. While both the artistes are waiting at the Prithvi Theatre Cafe to catch a show of Naseer Shah’s new play, the situation gets weirder because only one of them is entitled to a ticket despite being dead. INR 249 onwards. September 4, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
Kinaaya Collective brings Ishtihaar, an adaptation focusing on different short stories by Saadat Hasan Manto stitched together via poetry written by Deevas Gupta. Aimed to present the lesser performed works of the Pakistani writer, the show sheds light on his creative range beyond the stereotypical image of stories around partition. INR 300. September 1, 6.30 pm. At Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Lal Bagh Main Road. +917760832226.
Paying a special tribute to Astor Piazzolla and the great Uruguayan poet Horacio Ferrer, Italian-Uruguayan actor, dancer, announcer and singer Natalia Bolani is all set to perform Tango Ports. This show revisits some of the lesser-known themes of great Uruguayan authors and wonderful compositions. Entry free. August 30, 7pm. t Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.