Theatre festivals, music concerts, Kenny Sebastian's new show and more, here's a list of everything happening in town this weekend

If you are someone who adores Kenny Sebastian, do not forget that the comedian is back in town with his new show — you can find all the details about that and a bunch of more dance, music and theatre festival listings you must RSVP to this weekend.
Nritya Bharatanjali 2024 is a national music and dance festival hosted by M Saatyakshetra. The 12th edition of this cultural festival is based on theme of Rama Vaibhava and one can expect productions like Ramapriya Tulsidasa, Ram Dhyaan and Chintana Ramayana. ₹900. July 14, 4 pm onwards. At Dhwani Auditorium, ITPL Main Road.
Sangamam, an initiative of The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI), is fuelled by a deep passion for classical Indian folk art forms that aims to help audiences rediscover their cultural roots. Catch renowned carnatic classical vocalist Sudha Ragunathan performing at the 11th edition of this prestigious festival. ₹750 onwards. July 13, 6 pm onwards.At St John’s Auditorium, Koramangala.
As a sequel to last year’s Professor of Tomfoolery, Kenny Sebastian is back with Professor of Tomfoolery Vol II: Revised with Music. For people who have missed out on a show full of stories about family, generational gaps and friendships, this piece is going to be the comedian’s most honest show yet. ₹999 onwards. July 13 & 14, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium. +918310892262.
SmaranniK Theatre Festival 2024, one of the most eminent Bengali theatre festivals in Bengaluru, presents several popular and new theatre plays this year. From Tomar Ami based on Evald Flisar’s Take Me in Your Hands that’s adapted by Amitava Dutta; to Rajatava Dutta starrer Bandher Dosh Din — head here for some fun and drama. ₹350 onwards. July 20, 3 pm onwards. At MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar. +918861200954.
One of the most popular percussion bands from Kerala, Aattam Kalasamithi is here to immerse yourself in the magic of a live music concert. Feel the energy as singers fill the air with soulful melam and chenda fusion melodies and dancers bring the stage to life with their electrifying performances. ₹399 onwards. July 14, 6 pm. At Nexus Koramangala.
Bengaluru Short Play Festival 2024 makes a grand return after three successful editions. Pravara Theatre and Ashvagosha Theatre Trust have joined forces once again to welcome seven theatre troupes this year who have been handpicked by their esteemed jury to compete in the grand finale. All the Kannada productions being staged are based on the theme of Samanathe — equality. ₹150. July 13, 5.45 pm. KEA Prabhath Rangamandira, Basaveshwaranagara.
Head to Urban Solace for Spectrum — a month-long group show exhibiting artworks of four talented city-based artists. Expect Apoorv Dutt’d Mindscapes, Rhythm in Movement series, Meesh’s Oxygen series inspired by bioluminescent plankton that occur in the sea and more artworks by David Anil Piers and Ocaat. Entry Free. On till July 31. At Annaswamy Mudaliar Road. +919845013055.