Celebrate Mother Earth, indulge in a dance festival and do loads more this weekend in Bengaluru

Exordium

Here is a list of seven cultural events to not miss this weekend.

Green galore

Bhoomi Habba, the popular Earth festival is back with its 16th edition and it is all set to celebrate eco-warriors with its specially curated poster and painting exhibition. Watch out for music, films, art workshops and lots more. ₹50. June 8, 10 am – 7 pm. At Visthar, Bengaluru.

Raaga saga

Swaranjali presents Honestly Yours-Enriched, a unique concert featuring hindustani classical, semi-classical and fusion music. Local, national and international artistes like Ranjit Barot and Ashwin Srinivasan will create a soulful and improvised musical experience. ₹499 onwards. June 8, 6 pm. At Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. +919900151383.

Space odyssey

Bengaluru’s Padmalaya Dance Foundation hosts Youth In Dance, a festival showcasing new dance pieces by talented young artistes. This year’s theme is Sthalam — The Space, promising innovative explorations of movement and space. ₹300. June 9, 6 pm. At Medai – The Stage, Koramangala. +918217246994.

Saturday strolls

Slow walk your way through the lanes of Indiranagar with Vikram Sridhar as your guide. Discover the rich folklore, heritage and ecology of the area. The walk will begin and conclude at Atta Galatta, where you’ll be immersed in historical, mythical and personal narratives woven into the fabric of the neighbourhood. ₹299. June 8, 7 am. At Indiranagar. +919632510126.

Laughter unleashed

Namma Bengaluru’s star Sonu Venugopal currently conquering content creation, stand-up comedy tours, acting and much more is back with her latest show — A Brand New Shot in the city after her successful global tour Punyakoti. ₹899. June 9, 6 pm onwards. At Socialize Yelahanka. +919902755288.

Compelling companionship

Join us for a poignant exploration of the human connection of Mathew and Sameer in The Earthquake. Witness their weekly ritual, sharing an apple, sharing words, easing loneliness. As they navigate their truths, cultural divides blur, revealing the universal longing for companionship. From silence to strange noises, delve into the depths of friendship with the play. ₹400. June 7, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +917406966190.

Naatya nuances

Exordium is a modern dance performance that tackles real issues. Witness stunning choreography exploring food scarcity and the struggles of crowded cities. It’s a captivating blend of tradition and social commentary you won’t want to miss! ₹499. June 8, 7 pm. At Medai — The Stage, Koramangala. +918217246994.

Compiled by Sromona Mondal

