Comedy shows, theatre plays and music concerts, Bengaluru has a lot in store for culture enthusiasts this week

From Malayalam poetry and alternative rock Avial to the two-day Clown Festival and Masala Coffee's electrifying performance - catch them live in town!
Sakal Jaani He Naath satirically revisits the Krishna-Sudama fable through a comedy folk musical, exploring contemporary human condition and male double standards, blending Narottam Das’s Sudamacharit with folk tunes. ₹250. June 19, 7.30 pm onwards. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
Known for their unique fusion of Malayalam poetry and alternative rock, Avial's sound transcends genres and captivates audiences globally. The band takes to the stage today and you can expect some of their chart-topping hits like Aanakkallan, Ayyo!, Arambath and Thithithara, among others. ₹699 onwards. June 14, 8 pm. At Fandom at Gilly's Redefined, Koramangala. +919606443393.
Matsya Avatar by Pranav Patadiya explores an island facing destruction, questioning societal structures, beliefs and individual freedom as nature's wrath looms. Starring Prateek Sultania, Divya Bajpai and Mahima Rastogi. ₹400. June 14-16, 7.30 pm onwards. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +917406966190.
Kling Brewery announces the launch of its new lunch combos. Whether you're craving the fiery spices of north India, the tantalising seafood of the coast, the zesty delights of Thai cuisine or the comforting classics of continental fare - their lunch combos satisfy all cravings. ₹395 onwards. Monday-Friday, 12 pm to 3 pm. At Church Street. +919880228891.
Ready for an evening of hilarious antics and impressive performances? The upcoming two-day Clown Festival at Nexus Whitefield Mall will feature a variety of interactive activities, colourful costumes and delightful performances and transform the mall's atrium into a whimsical wonderland. Entry free. June 15 and 16, 5.30 pm. At Whitefield. +918884430876.
Yours Truly Theatre's 1000 Letters musical explores migration and complexities of love/ betrayal through a young girl's journey, blending movement, live music and breathtaking performances by 30+ artistes. ₹399, June 15-16, 7 pm onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.
Masala Coffee presents an electrifying fusion of Indian folk, blues, pop and rock music, offering a live performance that celebrates cultural diversity through musical experiences. ₹499. June 14, 7:30 pm. At Sunburn Union, Koramangala. +919513471001.
(Events compiled by Jaanhvi Nagpal)