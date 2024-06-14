Comedy shows, theatre plays and music concerts, Bengaluru has a lot in store for culture enthusiasts this week

Known for their unique fusion of Malayalam poetry and alternative rock, Avial's sound transcends genres and captivates audiences globally. The band takes to the stage today and you can expect some of their chart-topping hits like Aanakkallan, Ayyo!, Arambath and Thithithara, among others. ₹699 onwards. June 14, 8 pm. At Fandom at Gilly's Redefined, Koramangala. +919606443393.