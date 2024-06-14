Spend Saturday night in Bengaluru at this retro-themed event

Known for its Goan vibes and laid-back feels, The Fat Chef in Bengaluru is the place to be if you are looking for a good time and good food! If you plan to visit the restaurant this weekend, you might also want to save yourself a seat for their retro-themed event, Blues At Moonlight Ft. The Funkesh Trio. As your gorge their best sellers like Stuffed Chicken Cheese and Prawns, Peri Peri Sizzlers, prepare to also immerse in some classic tunes!

What: Retro Night At The Fat Chef

When: June 15, 2024

Where: At Varthur Road, Whitefield.

Entry free. Limited seats available.