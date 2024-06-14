This sustainable women-run popup is back in Bengaluru with another edition featuring the group’s signature homemade products

Having made its debut last year— the Busy Fingers — a collaborative initiative by six small homegrown brands run by a group of women artisans is returning this weekend to Raintree on Sankey Road for its second edition.
The pop-up showcasing handmade and homemade products is a collective that was born out of a shared passion that celebrates the expertise in handwork and spotlights native art and craft practices.
Their latest showcase will feature a diverse array of products ranging from sustainable hand-embroidered clothing, knitted accessories, sterling silver jewellery and more. “When we met, we realised that the six of us shared love and passion for handmade products and that led us to continue collaborating, hoping to inspire other women to start their own ventures.” Ramona Patel, exhibiting her brand Little Stitches, shares.
While everyone is bringing one brand to the table, Lesley Scen is the creative force behind two labels: Mels Jewelry and Sew Much Love. While the former specialises in handmade jewellery, featuring intricate designs studded with stones like blue chalcedony, tanzanite, kyanite and tourmaline set in 92.5 sterling silver; the latter offers hand-embroidered apparel and home linen with designs inspired by wildflowers, koi fish and lotus motifs — crafted from linen and cotton.
“One can shop for tops and trousers for ladies and casual shirts for men, all adorned with techniques like the Japanese sashiko embroidery similar to kantha and the popular running stitch,” Lesley Scen reveals. Sailing in the same boat
Sailing in the same boat is Ramona Patel’s label, Little Stitches, which specialises in hand-embroidered and smocked clothing for kids, while Madhu Mehra who runs She Who Knits fuses heritage Indian prints with fashionable knitted accessories such as neck warmers lined and cloth-lined infinity scarves.
The pop-up also includes The Pickle Project, started by Bengalurubased home chefs Purobi Kagti and Shivani Kagti, which offers a small batches of eight veg and two o-veg handmade pickles influenced by their Assamese family recipes passed down through generations. Do not forget to pick up some natural-dyed textiles and paper from The Rang Malang Studio and handmade soft toys by Namitha Charles.
On June 14 & 15. At Sankey Road.