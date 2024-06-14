This sustainable women-run popup is back in Bengaluru with another edition featuring the group’s signature homemade products

Having made its debut last year— the Busy Fingers — a collaborative initiative by six small homegrown brands run by a group of women artisans is returning this weekend to Raintree on Sankey Road for its second edition.

The pop-up showcasing handmade and homemade products is a collective that was born out of a shared passion that celebrates the expertise in handwork and spotlights native art and craft practices.

Their latest showcase will feature a diverse array of products ranging from sustainable hand-embroidered clothing, knitted accessories, sterling silver jewellery and more. “When we met, we realised that the six of us shared love and passion for handmade products and that led us to continue collaborating, hoping to inspire other women to start their own ventures.” Ramona Patel, exhibiting her brand Little Stitches, shares.