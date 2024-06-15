Two Pride Month events in Bengaluru you must check out this weekend

The city is coloured in rainbow and if you are looking to book your Pride calendar for this weekend, you must check out these aforementioned events.
How about we tell you that you get to witness drag queens Vinoth Raj (Beyonce the Dragqueen) and Legendary Karma in their element, all while being part of the fiercest brunch you could think of? Engage with the drag artistes, gaining insights into the vibrant drag and queer cultures. This upcoming Drag Brunch featuring an exceptional menu, thrilling games and lots more, isn’t just brunch — it’s a full-blown celebration of all things fabulous.
INR 1,999 onwards. June 16, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At KittyKo, The LaLit Ashok Bangalore, Kumara Krupa Road. +919650792177.
Randstand India in collaboration with Poets’s Table present Pride Verse, an afternoon of creativity and celebration. Be part of open mics for poems, stories and music and celebrate this pride month in an unforgettable manner.
Entry through registration. June 15, 2 pm. At Bira 91 Taproom, Koramangala. Massimo Farao +917411548707.