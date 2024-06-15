Two Pride Month events in Bengaluru you must check out this weekend

How about we tell you that you get to witness drag queens Vinoth Raj (Beyonce the Dragqueen) and Legendary Karma in their element, all while being part of the fiercest brunch you could think of? Engage with the drag artistes, gaining insights into the vibrant drag and queer cultures. This upcoming Drag Brunch featuring an exceptional menu, thrilling games and lots more, isn’t just brunch — it’s a full-blown celebration of all things fabulous.

INR 1,999 onwards. June 16, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At KittyKo, The LaLit Ashok Bangalore, Kumara Krupa Road. +919650792177.