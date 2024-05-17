Japanese flavours, new jokes and soulful music, these six events in Bengaluru are a must attend

From Bengaluru Catapalooza in collaboration with Pet Fed India to Nikita Ghandi's concert and Main Tawaif dance production, this weekend offers a bounty.
Bira 91 Taproom is gearing up to host Bengaluru Catapalooza in collaboration with Pet Fed India. The event gives cat parents a complimentary health check-up, an interactive session with cat expert Sudhakar Katikineni, engaging games & activities and complimentary cat food. ₹699. May 19, 12 pm. At Koramangala. +919560475676.
Conrad Bengaluru’s Mikusu restaurant brings Robatayaki Affair, a time-honoured cooking style originating from Japan which involves open flame grills. On offer are dishes like Nasu Dung, Thai Hasu No Kusu, Portabella Shogayaki, Enoki Gyu, Yaki Tori and Saikyo Barramundi Yaki. ₹2,200 onwards. On till May 31. At Kensington Road. +919611528755.
Having worked in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada films as a playback singer, Nikhita Gandhi, rose to fame for her soulful voice. Catch her performing hits like Raabta, Ullu Ka Pattha, Ordinary Person and Jimikki, live in the city this weekend. ₹199 onwards. May 18, 6 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. +918049626111.
Manjari Chaturvedi will showcase Main Tawaif, a dance production which is part of the Courtesan Project Series. The ongoing project gives a glimpse into art of the enigmatic tawaifs and baijis of North India from the 16th to the 20th century. Entry Free. May 22, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Center, Domlur. +919886599675.
Popularly called Becky, Abishek Kumar, is a stand-up comedian, actor and theatre trainer known for his crowd work and clean family-friendly content. The Chennai-based comedian is back in the city with a new multilingual-trial show and one can expect new material, improv and games. ₹499. May 18, 10.30 pm. The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala. +919380759398
Gourmet Patisserie & Delicatessen, Lazy Suzy, now has a special summer dessert menu. One can indulge in Chilled Mango and Milk Chocolate Cheesecake, Raspberry Coulis, Fresh Strawberry Panna Cotta and New York Cheesecake adorned with juicy mango slices and a vibrant Strawberry and Mint Salsa. ₹350 onwards. Ongoing. At Indiranagar. +918025272737.