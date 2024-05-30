Dance festivals, monsoon menus and new collections, here are seven things to check out this weekend in Bengaluru

The two-day Indian classical dance event, Punyah Dance Festival 2024, promises mesmerising solo recitals by renowned artists like Sai Venkata Gangadhar, Preeti Bharadwaj and Guru Rajashree Warrier. Immerse yourself in insightful talks, lecture demonstrations and panel discussions exploring the nuances of abhinaya alongside productions like Paartha and Abha retelling ancient epics. ₹400 onwards. June 1 – 2, 10 am onwards. Ravindra Kalakshetra, JC Road. 8022241325.
Craving comfort this monsoon? Savour this artfully crafted Korean-Japanese fare. From pan-seared gyoza to soul-warming Rice Bowls, their new monsoon menu is a delicious adventure for your taste buds. ₹450 onwards. Ongoing, 12.30 pm to 11 pm. At Tiger Yaki, St Marks Road. +917303892023.
Bath & Body Works rolls out their latest fragrant collection titled Chasing Fireflies. This aromatic summer edit blends pear, jasmine and woods for a warm, nostalgic result. Offerings include body lotions, mists, candles and a shower range. ₹999 onwards. Across outlets. +919820196159.
The mixologists of R Bar have crafted a Summer Sips menu, which offers a symphony of flavorful cocktails. Choose from classic concoctions like mimosas or unique specials such as Cucumber Basil Spritz and Paan Mojito. ₹699 onwards. Ongoing, 11 am to 11 pm. At, Renaissance Race Course Hotel. +919513944520.
Ekansh Kalakshetra presents the first Bangalore edition of Vaani: Kisse, Kahaniya aur Hum, a Hindi and English event. The cast featuring well-known personalities like Swaraj Singh, Sujay Malik and Nandita Rani will present the audience with a curated line-up of stories and poetry based on a theme, only this time it is namma Bengaluru. ₹250 onwards. June 1, 6.30 pm. Artkhoj, JP Nagar. +918971065484.
Experience the revival of the ancient dastangoi art form with Dastan Tilism-e-Hoshruba, a classic performance narrating tales from the epic Tilism-e-Hoshruba. Witness the battle between tricksters and magicians as dastango Kafeel Jafri weaves a mesmerising tapestry of magic, fantasy and poetry in an Urdu-Hindi mix. ₹450 onwards. June 1, 7.30 pm. Atta Galatta, Indiranagar. +91 9632510126.
Around the Centrics in 6 Plates offers a unique six-course feast showcasing the vibrant flavours of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Goa. Experience India’s rich heritage on your plate but don’t forget to reserve your spot. ₹2,500 onwards. Ends today, 7 pm onwards. The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road. +91959510193.