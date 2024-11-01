Check out these seven upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru

This bharatanatyam production by Shreema Upadhyaya, Deepali Salil and Sayani Chakraborty, celebrates the human body as a sacred vessel, embodying both physical and spiritual significance. It draws inspiration from across cultures. Body and Breath: Our Sacred Spaces is an exploration of unique imperfections, celebrating the body as a temple and breath as a conduit for healing. Entry free. November 3, 11 am. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.