Check out these seven upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru

Experience the enchanting concert by Amit Chaudhuri as he explores Kunwar Shyam Gharana’s rich legacy. Delve into compositions that blend gravity and play, featuring traditional khayals and his original jod raga, Rammohan, celebrating the spirit of creativity. Entry free. November 7, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.
Celebrate Deepavali with a meticulously curated culinary experience at Taj West End. This three-course lunch and dinner menu titled Loya Journey Experience, showcases a fusion of flavours across appetisers, mains and desserts. Embrace the spirit of Deepavali with this flavoursome tribute to India’s culinary heritage. ₹3,999. On till November 1, 12.30 pm to 2.45 pm and 7 pm to 11.45 pm. At Loya, Race Course Road. +918066605660.
This bharatanatyam production by Shreema Upadhyaya, Deepali Salil and Sayani Chakraborty, celebrates the human body as a sacred vessel, embodying both physical and spiritual significance. It draws inspiration from across cultures. Body and Breath: Our Sacred Spaces is an exploration of unique imperfections, celebrating the body as a temple and breath as a conduit for healing. Entry free. November 3, 11 am. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.
India International Coffee Festival (IICF) presents the Coffee in Good Spirits (CIGS) competition, the perfect place where coffee meets cocktails in a celebration of craft and creativity. Witness the country’s most talented baristas and bartenders showcasing their skills in crafting innovative coffee-based cocktails. Entry free. November 6 and 7, 10.30 am to 7 pm. At Muro, Museum Road. +918069456060.
Catch Alphadog live and immerse yourself in the groovy beats. The concert comes with the promise of a thrilling Darkroom experience — designed to give a full sensory experience. Get your party shoes and prepare to party the night away! ₹99 onwards. November 2, 7.30 pm. At Sunburn Union, Koramangala. +919513471001.
The eighth episode of The Rare Gems is a tribute to legends like Mehdi Hasan, Gulam Ali, Jagjit Singh, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Waheed Rameez, Kailash Kher, Talat Aziz and Mahendra Kapoor. This concert celebrates their valuable contribution to music. Spend an evening filled with geet, ghazal and sufi music at Encore by Expressions Bay. ₹500. November 1, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti, Whitefield. +917406966190.
Experience a night of musical magic at The Indie Tapes, featuring singer-songwriters Ricky, Dayve, Noel Emmanuel and WalterBrown, blending genres. Join in for an unforgettable showcase of talent! ₹499. November 2, 7 pm. At Bira 91 Taproom, Koramangala. +917411548707.