Welcome to flavour town in Bengaluru!

Food lovers, get ready to embark on a delicious journey throughout this week! From sizzling street eats to gourmet delights, everything is available for grabs. Whether one is craving spicy tacos, decadent desserts, or fresh sushi — there’s something here to tickle every taste bud.
Fresh take
Toast & Tonic’s new menu is a vibrant celebration of global flavours and local ingredients. Indulge in refreshing salads, hearty small plates and gourmet mains, complemented by artisanal gelatos and innovative cocktails. Experience culinary artistry that honours Bengaluru’s rich produce. Ongoing. At Toast & Tonic, Wood Street. +919148254262.
Festive treats
Experience a redefined Thanksgiving culinary feast. Delight in Maple-Glazed Pork Chops, Peri Peri Mac ’n’ Cheese Balls and Paprika Chicken Tarts, finishing with Pecan Pie and Molasses Cookies. Pair with delicious wines for an unforgettable feast. Witness holiday traditions fusing with culinary innovation. INR 1,300. On till December 8, 12 pm. At Daysie, MG Road. +918047250000.
Food face-off
Power Play is a unique culinary experience featuring five acclaimed women chefs. Each chef will present a curated course, sharing their signature dishes and inspiring stories. Join Doma Wang, Mythrayie Iyer, Vanshika Bhatia, Pooja Dhingra and Nooresha Kably for an unforgettable gastronomic journey celebrating empowerment and innovation in cuisine. INR 8,500 onwards. December 7, 7.30 pm. At The Ritz-Carlton, Residency Road. +919035416155.
Thanksgiving toast
Indulge in a festive Thanksgiving where tradition meets modern cuisine. Savour dishes like Hunan Xiang Jing Cumin Lamb and Hoisin Glazed Duck, complemented by exquisite wines. Experience a sophisticated celebration with loved ones in a stylish setting. INR 2,300. On till December 8, 12 pm. At Suzy Q, Queens Road. +918047250088.
Sweet delights
Savour the rich, smoky sweetness of Nolen Gur this winter! Indulge in limited-edition delights like Rasgulla Nolen Gur and Gur Angoori Rabdi each crafted to celebrate the season. Experience nostalgia in every bite at India Sweet House! On till January 31. At India Sweet INR 30 onwards. House. +919242420101.
Cheesy indulgence
A Truffle Affair — a luxurious culinary journey curated by chef Matteo Arvonio. Indulge in exquisite dishes like Toma Cheese Stuffed Gnocchi and Beef Carpaccio — each highlighting the unique flavours of black and white truffles. This set menu promises a sensory delight, perfect for celebrating fine dining with family and friends in an elegant ambience. INR 2,000 onwards. On till December 25, 7 pm onwards. At Alba, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. +918884494038.
Northwards bound
Khandani Rajdhani proudly presents the Swad Kesariya Festival, celebrating its 5th year with a curated menu of traditional Gujarati and Rajasthani delicacies. Enjoy winter favourites like Surti Undhiyu, paired with Masala Puri and a variety of vegetarian delights. The festival emphasises community and togetherness, making it a perfect gathering for families and friends to relish authentic flavours. INR 600 onwards. On till December 31. Across all Khandani Rajdhani outlets. +919886033325.
Christmas cheer
Celebrate the festive season with an expanded holiday collection, featuring SAPA’s signature Stollen, rich in flavour and perfect for sharing. New additions include Classic Vanilla and Chocolate Hazelnut Panettone, plus unique Gingerbread Cookies. Each product comes in beautifully designed tins, adding a touch of nostalgia to your celebrations. INR 1,050 onwards. On till December 25. At Sapa, Mysuru. +916360571579.
Perfect pairings
One of Bengaluru's latest culinary gems, Moglu, is hosting a BBQ chef's table this weekend titled Smoked. Charred. Grilled. This upcoming chef's table is Chef Kiran Narayanan’s tribute to his years in Texas, and the people there who influenced him and his cooking style. The menu has something for everyone, with each non-veg dish having a vegetarian/vegan counterpart. Don't miss out on this culinary journey. INR 3,499 (without wine pairing) and INR 5,499 (with wine pairing). December 6 and 7, 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At St Mark's Road. +919620207142.
Written by: Pramiti Digra