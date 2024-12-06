Welcome to flavour town in Bengaluru!

Perfect pairings

One of Bengaluru's latest culinary gems, Moglu, is hosting a BBQ chef's table this weekend titled Smoked. Charred. Grilled. This upcoming chef's table is Chef Kiran Narayanan’s tribute to his years in Texas, and the people there who influenced him and his cooking style. The menu has something for everyone, with each non-veg dish having a vegetarian/vegan counterpart. Don't miss out on this culinary journey. INR 3,499 (without wine pairing) and INR 5,499 (with wine pairing). December 6 and 7, 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At St Mark's Road. +919620207142.

Written by: Pramiti Digra