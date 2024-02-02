What to do in Bengaluru: Here are 11 events like the Indian Ocean concert and dance performances to attend this week

Discover the vibrant cultural scene in Bengaluru this week with a diverse array of events. Immerse yourself in the soul-stirring melodies of Indian Ocean at their concert, witness the artistry at the HSR Art Carnival, and be captivated by the Tulaja Bhavani Charite dance performance narrating the tale of the formidable goddess Amba. Experience the unique blend of dance and theatre in Glad You Came, delve into the traditional charm of bharatnatyam with Mana Veli and groove to the folk-rock fusion of Vasu Dixit Collective (VDC). Engage in the cinematic journey of The Ocean Connection and join the celebration of the 5th annual Malhar Mela 2024 at GoodEarth Malhar for a cultural extravaganza.

Art attack

Head here for an experience in guided pottery, silhouette texture painting, mini canvas painting and more at the HSR Art Carnival. Open to all ages, this carnival is part of Art Beat Studio’s 10 year anniversary extravaganza! With all sorts of workshops, participants will get to team up with experienced instructors and will be able to create their own masterpieces. ₹599. February 4, 11 am onwards. Art Beat Studio, HSR Layout. +917353941419.

Mytho melody

Tulaja Bhavani Charite is the story of the powerful goddess Amba, the destroyer of evil that resides as Tulaja Bhavani in Tuljapur. Prepare to be engrossed as the riveting dance performance takes you through the story of how goddess Amba shows the path of Lanka to Ram. The story by Ananthadri Ananthacharya is written with the intent of feeling the divine energy of Devi Tulaja through the artistic approach of Gondhal. ₹250 onwards. February 4, 6.30 pm . At Ravindra Kalakshetra, JC Road.

Girl power

Flux presents a witty and stunning dance theatre titled Glad You Came. Get ready to witness the performance of 16 women who try to seek answers for their dilemma. Indulge in a journey which offers inner exploration of life. The performance reveals intricate layers within a labyrinth of uncertainity, societal norms and expectations. ₹499 onwards. On till February 4, 8 pm. At Medai –The Stage Bengaluru, Kormangala.+ 919606555607.

Mind’s journey

This bharatnatyam production titled Mana Veli, a part of the Yati Gati series stars Karuna Sagari. The dancer promises sacred and secular tales from the Tevaram and the Sangam anthologies from the show as a curated performance series fostering a dialogue between artistes and audiences. ₹400 onwards. February 3, 11 am. At Atta Galatta, Indiranagar. +919632510126.

Vaudeville spectacle

A vaudeville theatrical piece evoking laughter with an engaging exploration of human experience and delving into the intricacies of our past, present and potential future. Black Box India presents No Strings Attached, written and directed by Sal Yusuf, an Indian actor and stand-up comedian, also features Archana Kumar. ₹250. February 6, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.

Melody maestro

Vasu Dixit Collective (VDC) — an ensemble of Vasu Dixit, Manu Shrivastava and Joel Sakkari — is known for playing folk-rock fusion music in Kannada and Hindi. The band has previously performed special renditions of poems by great saint poets like Purandaradasa, Basavanna and Kabir. At this event, a hindustani progressive rock band will also be taking to the stage. ₹449 onwards. February 4, 8 pm. At Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala. +919606443393.

Ode to kathak

Directed and choreographed by Joann Rasquinha, Jashn is a celebration of kathak through 110 years of Indian Cinema. Led by an all-women crew of 100 kathak artists, sit back as they take you through the power of kathak’s storytelling. Watch as they bring out choreographies from movies like Mughal -E- Azam, Pakeezah, Umrao Jaan, Kamal Hassan’s Vishwaroopam and more! ₹650. February 3, 6 pm. At Dwani Auditorium, CMRIT Campus. +919845514105.

Mix ’n’ match

The Heuristic Collaborative, created by Samyuktha Rao and Sethu Krishnan studio, focuses on creating a space that encourages conversation between artists, illustrators, animators, filmmakers, musicians, writers and diverse creatives. Join them for a creative mixer encouraging artistic growth. ₹222. February 10, 6 pm onwards. At Kothanur +919886192984.

Vitamin sea

The Ocean Connection is a film that journeys into the intricate bond between mankind and the vast marine life. With poignant narratives at its core, the film unveils the symbiotic relationship between coastal dwellers and the sea. The cinema not only showcases the challenges but also celebrates the victories and profound ties between humanity and the ocean. ₹150 onwards. February 3 and 4, 6.30 pm. At Renukamba Digital Studio, Suchitra Cinema & Cultural Academy. +918026711785.

Green thumbs up

Combining rock and South Indian music, Project Malabaricus is here to bring their environmentally inspired music to Bengaluru. Fronted by Sithara Krishnakumar and formed in 2017, Project Malabaricus is known for its earthy style! They have performed at over 50 stages worldwide.

This band’s main goal is to sensitise their listeners and make them aware of the ways our actions are affecting the environment. Listen to hits like Chayapattuu, Pilleranu and more live! ₹499 onwards. February 3, 5.30 pm. At Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield. +918025018225.

Mela musings

Malhar Mela 2024 is all set to celebrate its 5th annual event at GoodEarth Malhar. This event welcomes you with the joy of art, craft, music and food, fostering a sense of community and shared exploration. Promising stalls, games, diverse cuisines, unique artifacts, captivating musical performances and more. Renowned artists like Indian Ocean & Gauley Bhai are all set to entertain with their live musical extravaganza to highlight the festivities further. ₹1,500. February 3, 6.30 pm. At Confluence Club, Kengeri. +919900074366.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of these enriching experiences shaping Bengaluru's cultural tapestry.