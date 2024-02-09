Bengaluru is buzzing with events and we pick out the best of the lot for this week

Music aficionados eagerly await the debut of G-Eazy in India, promising an electrifying performance that's bound to leave a lasting impression. Adding to the melodic landscape, the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) presents 'Sangamam,' a soul-stirring music concert aimed at fostering community spirit through artistic expression. Meanwhile, the Whitefield Dance Collective's presentation of bharatnatyam performances promises to enchant audiences with the grace and beauty of this classical dance form. For fans of a different beat, Bangalore Open Air stands out as one of India's premier hard rock and heavy metal music festivals, offering a headbanging experience like no other. These events, among others, highlight Bengaluru's rich cultural diversity and its vibrant artistic community.

Take it easy

G-Eazy debuts in India and he's starting his tour off with Bengaluru. Get ready to sing all of his chart-topping hits like Me, Myself & I, No Limit, Good Life, I Mean It and many more. He had also been nominated for the recent Grammy Awards and won several other music awards too. ₹1,250 onwards. February 10, 4 pm. Manpho Convention Centre. +918879809587.

Rooted and how!

The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) presents music concert Sangamam, aimed at promoting Indian classical music and dance and folk art forms to an audience that is looking to get back in touch with their roots. The team is all set to host its next big live dhrupad performance by maestro pandit Uday Bhawalkar and we can assure you it will be an evening to remember. ₹249 onwards. February 10, 5.30 pm. St John's Auditorium, Koramangala.

Dynamic duo

Sarani, the Whitefield Dance Collective presents Studio Showing 9. The event features a bharatanatyam performance by Sanjana Rajesh. Sanjana, who has choreographed two pieces, Avartana and The Hunter and The Hunted, which were chosen as the winner of Art Salad 3.0by Graaage Arts Project USA. Sharing the stage with her is Durga Arya performing kathak. ₹200. February 11, 5pm. At Adarsh Palm Meadows, Whitefield.+919845903467.

Metal mania

Bangalore Open Air, one of India's only hard rock and heavy metal music festivals, returns to the city. Promising global and local metal bands and artistes like Burning Witches, Zygnema India, Kryptos, Chronic Xorn, SpeedTrip, Kreator, Godless, Inflames and Ankor, to name a few, this will be something to remember. ₹3,999 onwards. February 9 & 10. 1.30 pm onwards. At Bits Club, Doddagubbi. +917812901118.

Back of the net

Be a part of a live conversation with iconic football legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he makes his way to India! The former sportsman will reveal insights and anecdotes to his Indian fans of Manchester United. Get a glimpse into moments that shaped his journey and career at a once- in-a-lifetime event hosted by Tilak Gaurang Shah. ₹10,000 onwards. February 9, 5 pm onwards. At ITC Gardenia, Ashok Nagar. +918022119898.

Touch of love

Kryolan, a global professional cosmetics brand is ready to paint the town red with an avant-garde Valentine's Day make-up showcase and masterclass experience. Led by Sanah Kehwal, an acclaimed make-up artist based out of Paris, she will create three signature looks inspired by art from around the world that symbolise love in its truest sense. ₹1,000 onwards. February 14, 11 am. At Kryolan City Bangalore, Indiranagar. +919500125626.

Handcrafts and history

The Tarasha Craft Exhibitis an amazing opportunity to shop under 25 artisans from across the country. These artisans are showcasing their handcrafted treasure from every part of our country. Learn the story and the cultural significance behind every traditional handcraft you buy. Enjoy performances by Shabnam Virmani, Sunaad and the Vasu Dixit Collective! Entry free. February 8 to 11.5pm onwards. Bangalore International Centre. +918042035028.

With such a dynamic array of cultural events, Bengaluru continues to reaffirm its status as a cultural hub of India.