What to do in Bengaluru: Six events around town that will keep you engaged this Valentine's Weekend

Instead of adhering to the typical Valentine's Day celebrations, spending time at cultural events in Bengaluru offers a unique and enriching experience. Amidst the vibrant cultural scene of the city, one can explore art exhibitions, classical music concerts, dance performances,or theater productions that showcase the rich heritage and diverse traditions of India.

Beat beautiful!

Babu School of Rhythms is hosting another edition of Bengaluru Drum Fest 2024 curated by ace drummer Arun Kumar. Capturing the talents of enthusiastic percussionists like Ranjit Barot, Sambit Chatterjee, Abhay Nayampally, Celestin Gerald, Praveen Shanmugam, Lydian Nadhaswaram and Shravan Shamsi, this will be a feast! ₹500. February 9, 7 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. +918073631992.

Play this

Confined to a wheelchair due to an accident, Mrinmoy, the elder son of the Sanyal family, suffers from paralysis. He, along with his wife, Mrs Sanyal, are supported by a full-time nurse and physician named Ranjana and Dr Tarafdar respectively. Watch as an interactive evening among these interesting characters turns into a puzzle. Directed by Susanto Banerjee, The Flame is a theatre production reflecting human relations and conscience. ₹400. February 24, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +917406966190.

Step by step

Nrutyankura Foundation presents the 13th edition of the bi-monthly Dance Festival in association with Artkhoj put together by Rekha Satish. The event will feature dance forms like kuchipudi, bharatanatyam and kathak by well-known classical dancers like Ashwini CH, Raksha Karthik and S Videgi. ₹300. February 10, 6 pm. At Artkhoj, JP Nagar. +918971065484.

Bengaluru bash

The 11th edition of the Attakkalari India Biennial brings an array of international and national performances that provide insight into sustainability and wellness. In association with the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka and some prestigious universities, this event will appeal to all ages. The Attakkalari Dance Company-led lively procession will be accompanied by dancers, martial artists and visual projections by Japanese artist Kunihiko Matsuo. Entry free. February 10, 2 pm onwards. At Church Street and St Mark’s Road.

Keeping it classy

With her viral performances bringing back the old-world charm of musical baithaks back, Akanksha Grover is all set to enchant Bengalurueans in an evening filled with ghazals, thumris and retro music! The performing artiste is known for her semi-classical music, light music and ghazals. ₹1,499. February 11, 4.20 pm. At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur.

Literary wars

Written by Anuradha Marwah and directed by Jeeshan Jamshed, Frenemies Forever is a look inside the complicated yet interesting relationship between two legendary writers — Ismat Chughtai and Saadat Hasan Manto. The play switches between imagined interviews and dramatised meetings. It also delves into Ismat’s friendship with Manto’s wife and how they challenge his beliefs. ₹400. February 16 & 17,

3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.

Whether strolling through art galleries or attending a traditional dance production over conventional Valentine's Day festivities in Bengaluru promises a memorable experience for both individuals and couples alike.