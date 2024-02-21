From music and comedy festivals to dance performances and more, here's what to do in Bengaluru this week

The city hosts traditional dance performances, theater productions and comedy festivals that attract both locals and tourists alike. Whether you're interested in exploring the city's history or experiencing its modern cultural offerings, Bengaluru has something for everyone.

Kashi calling

Kashi Svara Shankara, a four-day music festival that is a tribute to the lively spiritual and cultural legacy of Kashi. The 15 edition of this festival by Bharatiya Saamagaana Sabha features nine concerts, each with its own unique theme. Catch Ranjani Gayatri, Mahesh Kale, Sandeep Narayan, Ramakrishnan Murthy, Shubhendra Rao, Suma Sudhindra, SooryaGayathri and Anirban Roy among other live at the event. ₹550 onwards. February 22 - 25. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. 23445810.

Star gazing

After an entire decade, singer-songwriter Lucky Ali launched his new album and is all set to perform his latest releases live in the city. In collaboration with musician Mikey McCleary, he unveiled Subah Ke Taare, a collection of eight soul-stirring songs that reflect his continuous quest for meaning and fulfillment. Look forward to tracks like Dil Gaye Ja, Rehne de and Duniya Ke Samandar. ₹499 onwards. February 17, 7 pm. At Bhartiya Mall Of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road. +918951954663.

Rap up

Midtown Desi Hip Hop Festival Bengaluru paying ode to the global cultural that comes with this music genre brings popular duo Seedhe Maut to the city. Hailing from Delhi, Siddhant Sharma and Abhijay Negi who met at an underground battle rap league, are known for songs like Seedhe Maut Anthem, 2 Ka Pahada and Taakat. ₹999 onwards. February 17, 4 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. 49626111.

Laugh out loud

The two-day SoTruly Indian Comedy Festival promises over 70+ world-class comedians performing in 3 different languages. This one-of-a-kind multilingual comedy festival will host well-known personalities such as Sonu Venugopal, Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Kapoor and Atul Khatri — where Day 1 line-up offers English and Kannda shows with Hindi events following suit on Day 2.₹299 onwards. February 17 & 18. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road.

Surface level

Conceptualised and choreographed by Chitra Chandrasekhar Dasarathy, Roots is a dance production by Ameya Repertory that explore life’s hidden depths through bharatanatyam. Inspired by an encounter with the exposed tree roots on the Nilgiri Hills, ther performance presents a visual treat of life below the surface. Entry free. February 19, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.

Mela musings

Bi-annual cultural festival, Salaam Souk is back with its fourth edition and this time with the theme of Namaste India. From food experiences and retail bazaars to live music, the event is a cultural expression of our country. ₹149. February 17, 12 pm onwards. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Jayamahal Main Road. 40580444.

Coffee anyone?

Popular South Indian band, Masala Coffee, known for their tracks Aadiyillalo and Manitham, and compositions in Solo, Uriyadi and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal are back in Bengaluru. Performing yet another live, the indie musical outfit specialises in various genres including Indian folk, blues, pop and rock. ₹299 onwards. February 17, 7 pm. At Nexus Mall Koramangala. 22067803.