February is coming to a close with a flurry of fun events you must attend, here's a list

Heart of art

Satyabrata Das, an artist influenced by Vincent Van Gogh, captures the essence of nature in his paintings. At MFK Museum of Arts’ A Visual Vocabulary, Das shows his paintings that are made with his confident strokes and vibrant colours as he depicts sweeping landscapes inspired by his travels. Using acrylic and oil on canvas, Das creates vivid scenes of cascading waterfalls and rolling hills. Entry free. February 25 onwards, 11 am onwards. At MKF Museum of Art, Lavelle Road. +919019276294.



Winging it

Recently celebrating 10 years, The Improv has prided itself on entertaining the audience with live and unplanned comedy! The performance invites the audience to put on their thinking caps and experience the chance to have an event based on your suggestions, which will be enacted by some of the best city-based comedians, including Danish Sait, Saad Khan and Darius Sunawala. ₹999 onwards. February 25, 8 pm onwards. At Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts. +919900151383.



Unlocking memories

Through traditional and ritual music, Mandar and Dakshayani discovered their passion for saint poetry. During their journey through this dynamic medium of music, Mandar started composing the works he encountered, he created a collection of more than 40 composed poems by saints like Kabir, Raidas, Sahajobai, Tukaram, Dyaneshwar, Dadu Dayal, Yari Sahab, Muktabai, Meerabai and many more.₹400. February 24, 3.30 pm onwards. At Medai – The Stage, Koramangala.+918217246994.



Musical night

Immerse yourself in the melodious atmosphere of the 21st Annual Music Festival presented by Sri Sharada Sangeetha Sabha Trust featuring three concerts. Renowned artistes such as RA Ramamani, Sampagodu S and TS Krishnamurthy will grace the stage with their performances. Entry free. February 23 onwards, 6 pm. Sri Thyageeshananda Hall, Hanumanthanagar. +919845600400.



New classic

The National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, invites you to a Kuchipudi Dance Performance commemorating the 15th anniversary of NGMA Bengaluru. The performance by Sree Veena Mani, a renowned kuchipudi artiste, promises an evening of cultural enrichment and celebration. Entry free. February 25, 5 pm. At NGMA Auditorium, Palace Road. +918022342338.



Mirror work

MAP presents the book launch of Kannadi, a publication that highlights the stories from the Truth Dream, a project developed by Payana Bangalore and Maraa Collective. The project features the dreams of 12 friends who identify as transwomen and transmen. Rumi Harish, the author of Kannadi and an activist, will be in conversation with Chandini Gagana, founder, Payana and Ekta, co-founder, Maraa Collective. This conversation will then be followed by the showcase of Talki, a play based on the memories and experiences of trans people in Bengaluru. Entry free. February 24, 6.30pm onwards.Museum of Art & Photography, Kasturba Road. +918069334100.

An orchestral aura

Bangalore City Chamber Orchestra is presenting Voyage, led by conductor Joris Decolvenaer at Chowdiah Memorial Hall. This professional 21-member orchestra, created by celebrity violinist Arun Rozario, promises an unforgettable evening with Bach, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and more. Immerse yourself in pure, authentic orchestral magic with pieces such as Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048, Beethoven: Lento Assai and more. ₹499 onwards. February 16, 6.45 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. +918023445810.



Have a fun week ahead!

