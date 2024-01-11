Sankranti Special: The latest gifting options in town!

Bare your sole!

Crocs have come to be known as fun, colourful shoes for kids and adults alike and with their new Jibbitz charms that you can add to your classic clogs, they’ve become even more fun. Now available in India, explore from a wide variety of cartoon, superhero, food and emoji options. INR 249 onwards for each Jibbitz set. Available online.

Crocs with Jibbitz Charms

Oud and how!

The brand new Lattafa Perfumes Oud For Glory Eau De Parfum is one of the most memorable gifts you can buy for someone who appreciates this classic scent. This rich and luxurious fragrance mixes essences like saffron, nutmeg, patchouli, musk and lavender along with oud to bring you a scent that is sure to leave an impression. INR 1,800 onwards. Available online.

Oud For Glory Eau De Parfum

Travel ready?

The best year-starter gift you can give a loved one, we think, would be a reminder to travel; and the most affordable and sturdy option, out there, has to be the Delsey Paris Tiphanie Double Wheel Polycarbonate Cabin Graphite Expandable Hard Suitcase. Simple and classic in design, it comes in several colours and sizes and we can’t get enough of it! INR 5,000 onwards. Available online.

Delsey Paris Suitcase

Not so sinful!

If, however, you’d like to stick to some festive gifting that’s indulgent, yet not so decadent, then Khoya’s sugar-free mithai collection might be the perfect choice. The collection includes their signature assortment of Pink Coconut Ladoo, Roasted Besan Ladoo, Kesar Barfi, Bikaneri Barfi and the timeless Classic Khoya. INR 1,100 onwards. Available online.

XYXX’s Athleisure Edit

Comfort chic

The new athleisure line from XYXX combines classic athleisure with bold colour-blocking, slick detailing and stylised silhouettes, that are set to give your wardrobe an upgrade this season. Featuring wrinkle-free fabrics, extensive extra pockets for travel essentials and devices, comfort and breathability for long flights and low weight and small form factor for easy packing — it makes a great gifting option for travellers. INR 1,599 onwards. Available online.

