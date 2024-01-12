This week in Bengaluru, head to these culture-rich events

New beginnings

Explore a global menu featuring Chinese Baos with an Indian twist, American Corn Dogs, English Waffles and lots more as you enjoy poolside uxury with unlimited food and aerated beverages with special spa discounts. Reserve your spot for an event filled with culinary delights and joy. ₹1,799 onwards. January 14. At Hyatt Centric MG Road.



Jazzed up

All the way from Norway, the internationally-known Espen Berg Trio is making their way to Bengaluru to captivate the hearts of the city’s jazz fans. The Espen Berg Trio comprises of Espen Berg on piano, Bárður Reinert Poulsen on bass and Simon Olderskog Albertsen on drums. The award- winning trio is known for their unique musical style, smooth flow of distinct melodies and details in rhythms and technical aspects of their music. ₹499 onwards. January 12 &13. 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.



Sweet perfection

Amiel Gourmet brings France to Bengaluru with their traditional Galette Des Rois or King Cake dessert. On offer is Frangipane, Pears and Chocolate; and Brioche Couronne. The frangipane is a delectable flaky pastry with a rich almond cream; while pears and chocolate are the perfect balance between freshness and decadence. Each galette comes with a special surprise fève (collectible figurine). You can pre-order, have it delivered or have it at Amiel Gourmet. ₹1,450 onwards. On till January 31. Amiel Gourmet, Sahakaranagar.+919845862027.

Beat the blues

The Sarjapur Blues Band is an underground, original rhythm and blues band consisting of Shekhar

Seshadri, a professor of psychiatry, on vocals and acoustic guitar and research consultant, Vinoo Matthew on electric guitar. Get ready for their famous hits like Lady Nicotine, written over 30 years ago but still, somehow, always popular. January 12, 7pm. At Atta Galatta, Indiranagar. +919632510126.



Tell a tale

Join Pritham K Chakravarthy, a maestro in performing arts, for a four-day workshop to build a pyscho-physical vocabulary and actinng skills. ₹4,000 onwards. January 25 onwards, 4pm to 8 pm. At Maraa Terrace, Indiranagar.

Saint searching

Trikala (The House of Fine Arts) is all set to stage Tyaga Pushpam, a production that follows a saint-composer through music, dance and storytelling. The show stars Ramaa Venugopalan, Vinay Varanasi and Vivek Sadasivam; who will be accompanied by Aditi Krishnaprakash on violin, Adamaya Ramanand on mridangam and Aruna Bhargavi on nattuvangam. ₹450 onwards. January 28, 4.15 pm. At Vagdevi Vilas School, Marathahalli. +918050005851.

Harmony unleashed

Immerse yourself in a rhythmic odyssey at Indian Music Experiences International Rhythm Course Residency concert, where jazz maestros will harmonise with carnatic classical virtuosos. The flute, piano and veena will paint a fusion masterpiece at this concert that is sure to enthrall. Entry free. January 13. At Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar. +919686602366.



