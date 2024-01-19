From Jimmy Carr to Colonial Cousins and Atul Khatri, Bengaluru has many eminent personalities performing in the city this week

Imprint story

Developed as part of Tell Me Your Story — a workshop by Mohammed Ellyas Lehry — Durga Venkatesan introduces her work of performance art titled Touchy Topic. This act comprises the artist standing still while the audience is invited to put a finger imprint on places where they have been touched inappropriately using white paint. ₹300. January 20, 7.30 pm. Lahe Lahe, 80 Feet Road. +919886294444.

The cousins are back!

The Colonial Cousins come together for their reunion India tour! The popular ’90s icons were the OGs of Indian fusion music and were the only Indian artistes to perform on MTV Unplugged. The popular duo comprises Padma Shri award winner Hariharan; and singer and composer Leslee Lewis. Listen to their hits like Sa Ni Da Pa, Indian Rain and the popular tune Krishna, which has over 6.2 million views on YouTube, live! ₹1,000 onwards. January 27, 6 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. +918049626111.

Jazzed up!

Internationally acclaimed contemporary jazz ensemble, Jo, led by German drummer and composer Jo Beyer, takes to the stage this weekend. Known for their dynamic and innovative approach to jazz, the performance promises an evening of musical brilliance. The ensemble has Jo on drums, Sven Decker on tenor saxophone, Andreas Wahl on electric and acoustic guitar and Felix Elsner on piano. ₹499 onwards. January 19 and 20, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.

Jimmy’s here

If you like humour as dark as your coffee, then you’ll be excited to see British comedian Jimmy Carr make his debut in India. Prepare yourself for his fast-paced, dry and borderline offensive humour that may affect the way you live life after the show. He has hosted a series of shows including The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, Your Face Or Mine, Roast Battle and many more! ₹2,000. January 21, 9.30 pm onwards. Prestige Srihari Khoday Center for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. +919833202231.

Funny bone

A CEO with a flair for comedic talent, Atul Khatri makes his way to Bengaluru for his new set, The Laughology Project. Atul, a Mumbai-based businessman, was awarded Best Stand-Up Act in India by the India Nightlife Convention and Awards by the National Restaurants Association of India and is globally known for his Netflix special The Happiest Ending. ₹499 onwards. January 21, 7 pm.

At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. +918049626111.

Suit up

To showcase the balance between tradition and innovation, Canali launches their new collection, New Heritage. A must-have for winter, their Cashmere Corduroy suit is enriched with micro and macro patterns inspired by contemporary British style. Their trench coats, shirts and jacquard knitwear are all tailored with patterns that are enhanced with autumn references. At Vittal Mallya Road. +918041738997.

Dance divine

Odishi dancer Madhulita Mohapatra along with her student, Sahana R Maiya, collaborate with yakshagana artistes K Krishnamurthy Tunga and Chithkala K Tunga of Yakshakala Academy for an evening where odishi meets the exuberance of yakshagana. The performance is part of the seven-day Fusion Music & Dance Festival organised by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (Bengaluru) & Infosys Foundation. Entry free. January 20, 7 pm. At Khincha Auditorium, Race Course Road. +918022267421.